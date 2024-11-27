Galatasaray are working on securing a permanent transfer for Victor Osimhen after impressing on loan

The Turkish champions, as of this moment, can not afford the required financial package to sign Osimhen

They are reportedly weighing up other options in case they are unable to sign the Super Eagles star from Napoli

Victor Osimhen has impressed early in his season-long loan at Galatasaray that the club has decided to sign him permanently and contacted his parent club, Napoli.

However, the Turkish champions are unlikely to be able to afford his €75 million release clause and his high salary demands, which was reduced because he is on loan.

Victor Osimhen in action for Galatasaray during their 2-1 win over Besiktas. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

The Lions are reportedly weighing up other options for top stars, as they want to replace his goals and star power, which has streamlined their options.

Legit.ng looks at the four options the Lions could consider to replace the Nigerian.

Possible options Galatasaray could consider

1. Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian winger will be out of contract at Liverpool this summer and has openly claimed he is yet to be offered new terms. He fits the profile of a goalscorer and big star. Habersarikirmizi reported that the Lions have penned down Salah as a replacement, but his salary demands could be a stumbling block.

2. Paulo Dybala

Dybala’s three years at AS Roma have not gone exactly as planned due to frequent managerial changes and his fitness problems, but his ability and impact when fit are undeniable. He will be out of contract in June and should be a target for the Turkish giants.

3. Raul Jimenez

The Mexican forward left Wolverhampton Wanderers to join Fulham and will be out of contract in 2025. He still have a few years in his tank and could cope with the demands of the Turkish Super Lig. He will come in for a lower salary and could be an option.

4. Thomas Muller

The Germany and Bayern Munich legend could be coming to the end of his time at the Bavarian club. As noted by Bundesliga.com, over the last few seasons, he has been extending his contract on a yearly basis, and discussions have yet to begin over a new one. Gala could try their luck on the versatile attacker.

Source: Legit.ng