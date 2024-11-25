Atalanta continued their impressive start to the 2024/25 season with another dominant victory against Parma Calcio

Goals from Ademola Lookman, Mateo Retegui, and Ederson dos Santos were enough to seal the win for Gian Piero Gasperini's side

The victory saw the Bergamo powerhouse set an exceptional record in its modern history in the Italian top-flight

Atalanta continued their fine start to the 2024/25 Italian Serie A season with another commanding victory against Parma.

The Bergamo club, which has become one of the biggest surprise packages of the Italian league so far, made light work of their hosts on the night as they continue their charge toward a maiden Serie A crown.

An early goal from Mateo Retegui, along with strikes from Ederson dos Santos and Ademola Lookman was enough to secure the victory.

Ademola Lookman in action during the Serie A match between Parma and Atalanta at Stadio Ennio Tardini on November 23, 2024. Image: Luca Amedeo Bizzarri.

While the win propelled the UEFA Europa League champions to second place in the Serie A standings, it also saw them set a new record.

Lookman helps Atalanta set new record

According to data from Tutto Atalanta, the victory over Parma marked Atalanta’s seventh consecutive win in Serie A, a milestone that represents the second-longest streak in the club’s history.

The only better run came in 2020, when they recorded nine straight league victories.

This achievement is even more remarkable considering the Bergamo side has secured wins in some of the toughest stadiums, including an impressive result at Napoli.

Atalanta will now aim to extend their scintillating form when they face Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League and AS Roma in Serie A.

The club will rely heavily on Africa Player of the Year nominee Lookman, who has been in exceptional goalscoring form this season, to drive their push for a maiden Scudetto title.

According to FotMob, the Nigerian forward has already registered nine goals and five assists in 15 appearances for the club this season, underscoring his pivotal role in Atalanta’s success.

Atalanta’s plans for Lookman's future

Legit.ng reported that Atalanta devised a strategy for Lookman's future as they prepare for his inevitable departure after three seasons at the Italian Serie A club.

The club have set a benchmark asking price and identified a list of younger potential targets to spend half the money on as they aim to revitalise the squad after his exit.

