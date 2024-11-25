Victor Osimhen's immediate future remains finely poised and open as the winter transfer window approaches

Italian Serie A outfit, Napoli, has recently stressed their preference for a full payment for the forward for them to consider a sale

A major update regarding Turkish outfit Galatasaray's interest in the marquee Nigerian striker has recently surfaced

Victor Osimhen’s impressive form at Galatasaray continues to dominate headlines, as speculation mounts about his immediate future.

The Nigerian striker, currently on loan from Serie A champions Napoli, has attracted significant interest from several top European clubs.

Victor Osimhen during the Turkish Super Lig match between Sipay Bodrum FK and Galatasaray at Grey Beton Bodrum Stadium in Mugla. Image: Mehmet Emin Menguarslan.

Source: Getty Images

Adding to the intrigue, rumours of a permanent move to Galatasaray have gained traction, fueled by Osimhen’s subtle hints about extending his stay in Turkey.

Amid the swirling speculation, Italian outlet, Tutto Napoli, reports that Napoli remains firm on their stance, insisting on a full transfer fee before sanctioning any deal for the prolific forward.

However, a fresh update has emerged regarding the Nigerian striker’s potential next steps with a new twist, adding another layer to the ongoing transfer saga.

Major update on Osimhen's transfer surfaces

A new report from media outlet, Nexus Sports, suggests that Galatasaray, eager to secure a permanent deal for Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen, may explore the option of purchasing 50% of his rights during the January transfer window.

The report highlights that this approach is driven by Galatasaray's financial constraints, as meeting Napoli's €75 million valuation for Osimhen in full would be a significant challenge for the club's limited budget

While the strategy appears well-considered, the likelihood of Napoli agreeing to such a proposal remains uncertain and could prove difficult to materialise.

As of now, neither club has issued an official statement regarding the reported transfer plan, leaving fans and interested parties waiting to see how negotiations unfold.

Osimhen leads Galatasaray to a special record

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Osimhen propelled Galatasaray to a historic record with their victory against Bodrumspor.

The Nigerian striker played a pivotal role as Okan Buruk’s side secured a hard-fought win on the night.

With the victory, the Istanbul club became the first team in Turkish Super Lig history to accumulate 34 points from their first 12 league fixtures of a season.

The Yellow and Reds remain unbeaten across all competitions in the 2024/25 campaign.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng