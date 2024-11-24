Morocco, Nigeria Lead the Most Valuable Countries That Qualified for AFCON 2025

The qualifying campaign for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations have been concluded during the November break

Four-time champions Ghana and continent’s fan favourite Cape Verde are two notable absentees

Host country Morocco qualified with maximum points and the most valuable squad at the next tournament

The qualifying campaign for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations have been completed, and all the 24 participants at the tournament have been confirmed.

Host country Morocco, who also went through the qualifying series, came out as the best with a maximum 18 points and the most goals scored.

As noted by Sports Brief, the Super Eagles of Nigeria had the most valuable squad at AFCON 2023, but as of this moment, they are not number one in Africa.

Legit.ng looks at the top 10 most valuable teams that qualified for AFCON 2025

AFCON 2025 most valuable squads

1. Morocco

As noted by Transfermarkt, host country Morocco have the most valuable squad worth €361 million. The Atlas Lions boast of some of the country's best players, including Achraf Hakimi, who has a market value of €60mil, Brahim Diaz, Nayef Aguerd, and Noussair Mazraoui, amongst others.

2. Nigeria

The Super Eagles had a significant drop in their players’ particularly Victor Osimhen, whose value dropped from €100mil to € 75mil. The Nigerian team are currently valued at €333mil. They hope to go one step further at the next tournament and win their fourth crown.

3. Ivory Coast

2023 champions on home soil Ivory Coast have the third most valuable squad with a market value of €261mil. Head Coach Emerse Fae will try to prove to the world that his turnaround of the Elephants in the last edition was not a fluke.

4. Senegal

2021 champions Senegal have the fourth most valuable squad among the countries that qualified for the tournament with a value of €231mil. The Teranga Lions don't have a permanent manager after Aliou Cisse left. His assistant Pape Thiaw led the team in November.

5. Algeria

Algeria are not the fifth most valuable national team in Africa, the honour belongs to Ghana. The Black Stars did not qualify for AFCON 2025 hence the Fennec Foxes took up their spot at the tournament schedules for fellow North African country next year. They have a market value of €180mil.

6. Cameroon - €179

7. Egypt - €130mil

8. Mali - €128mil

9. Burkina Faso - €107mil

10. Democratic Republic of Congo - €91mil

Nigeria ranked 3rd in Africa

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria ranked third in Africa when the latest FIFA rankings were released last month, moving up places on the world ranking.

The Super Eagles won two games and drew one during the last international break to move up and were also awarded three points after the Libyan airport saga.

