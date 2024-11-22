Ademola Lookman is attracting interest from some top European clubs ahead of next summer’s transfer window

The Atalanta forward is on the radar of some top Premier League, La Liga, and Ligue 1 clubs

Lookman has maintained his momentum for Atalanta, netting 13 goals in just 14 matches in all competitions

Ademola Lookman is attracting interest from Europe's top clubs and it looks almost certain the Nigerian winger will leave Atalanta at the end of the season should the right offer come.

The 27-year-old winger has been in sensational form in the last 12 months in Italy, playing a key role in leading Nigeria to win the silver medal at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Lookman also won the Man of the Match award in the Europa League final, netting a hat-trick against an unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen as he led Atalanta to win the club’s first European title.

His superb showing saw the Nigerian finish 14th overall in the 2024 Ballon d’Or rankings while also bagging nominations for the Globe Soccer Awards, CAF Player of the Year, and Serie A Forward of the Year.

According the BBC, Lookman’s form and personal achievements have attracted teams such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain, who are ready to make an offer for the Super Eagles forward.

Man United preparing €70m for Lookman

Meanwhile, Manchester United are ready to ring changes to their attacking set-up following the appointment of Reuben Amorim and has made Lookman one of their key targets.

According to Caught Offside, the Red Devils will be willing to pay the Nigerian winger’s release clause valued at €70m to fend off interests from their rivals Real Madrid and PSG.

Lookman has had spells with Premier League clubs in the past but the prospect of joining Man United is one the Nigerian will consider ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

Atalanta issues update on Lookman’s fitness

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lookman’s injury is not as serious as first feared following the Nigerian winger's return to Italy early from the Super Eagles camp after picking up a knock in training.

The Atalanta winger was excused from Nigeria’s final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda due to the knock he suffered while in the Super Eagles camp.

