Libya has sent a strong warning to Nigeria following their failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The Mediterranean Knights failed to defeat Benin in their final Group D game despite having a packed stadium

Nigeria and Benin secured the top and second spots in Group D while Libya ended bottom of the group

Libyan media sent a stern message to Nigeria's Super Eagles following their football team’s inability to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Mediterranean Knights were condemned to win their final group game against Benin while hoping the Super Eagles would do them a favour of also defeating Rwanda to seal their AFCON ticket.

Libya failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after finishing bottom of Group D with just five points. Photo by Issouf Sanogo

According to Score Nigeria, Benin held out to a scoreless draw with Libya to finish second on a better goals difference ahead of Rwanda, who defeated Nigeria 2-1 away, after both teams finished on eight points apiece.

Both results automatically condemned the Libyans to the bottom of Group D with five points, ending their hopes of picking one of the two AFCON tickets available in the group.

Nigeria and Benin will advance from Group D to next year’s AFCON where the Super Eagles will hope to go one step further by winning the tournament they lost of Ivory Coast in the previous edition.

Libyan media threaten Super Eagles

Meanwhile, Libyan sports outlet, fueled by the disappointment of missing the AFCON, has expressed their frustration by implying that the Super Eagles may face consequences when they next meet.

Libya News Today posted on its social media platform that Nigeria will regret after it insinuated that the Super Eagles purposely gave all three points to Rwanda just to knock them out of the AFCON race.

“Libya won’t qualify to the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 due to giving Nigeria free 3 points to Rwanda. History registers, Nigeria will regret.”

Libya were fined $50,000 by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and also forfeited all three points after they were found guilty for holding the Super Eagles hostage at the airport for over 18 hours prior to their AFCON qualifier second leg.

