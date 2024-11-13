Victor Osimhen remains linked with a permanent transfer to Galatasaray amid his impressive run of form

The Nigerian forward currently has a price tag in the region of €80 million ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window

A report detailing that Galatasaray has devised a special strategy to sign the Nigerian forward has recently surfaced

Galatasaray are exploring every possible option to ensure they secure Victor Osimhen on a permanent contract at Rams Park.

The Nigerian forward, who joined the Istanbul outfit from Napoli following a summer saga filled with a flurry of botched transfer moves, is currently linked with a permanent move to the club.

Swirling reports have detailed that a permanent transfer for Osimhen is expected to cost a fee in the region of €80 million—a fee that appears a bit over the top for Galatasaray to afford at the moment

However, amid talks about Osimhen’s future, a fresh report reveals that Galatasaray have devised a special plan to sign the Nigerian striker on a permanent basis.

Galatasaray devise means to sign Osimhen

According to a report from Complete Sports, Galatasaray are prepared to offer Napoli cash plus one of Davinson Sanchez, Baris Alper Yilmaz, or Yunus Akgun in a bid to secure Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

The cash portion of the offer is expected to be around €50 million, with the Istanbul club believing that including any of the three players might be enough to tempt Napoli into agreeing to the sale.

Osimhen, meanwhile, has been vocal about his affection for Galatasaray and has expressed his willingness to remain with the club at least until the end of the current season.

However, several European clubs continue to show interest in signing Osimhen, with a recent report from Team Chronicles linking Premier League side, Newcastle United, as a potential suitor for the forward.

Osimhen’s future remains a topic to watch closely as speculation continues to swirl.

Osimhen sends message to Napoli

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen warned Napoli after a report emerged that the Italian club had begun negotiating with Serie A rivals over a swap deal.

As they tried last summer, the former LOSC Lille forward is determined to decide his future on his terms and would not let his parent club push him to wherever they want.

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna was reportedly spotted in Turkey last week amid the Turkish's proposed move for their player.

