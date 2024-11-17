Libya host Benin Republic in their final match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations slated for Tripoli

While the visitors target a draw, the Libyan Football Federation has taken a bold step ahead of the encounter

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have won the group with 11 points, but Benin are in a strong position to pick the second ticket

Libya have taken a very bold step in their quest to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Mediterranean Knights have a slim chance of progressing to the continental showpiece, but they still have a lot of work to do.

Libya are bottom of Group D with four points and minus four goals heading into the final match of the qualifiers.

They host a Benin side with seven points and a zero-goal difference, meaning Libya must defeat Gernot Rohr's side by at least four goals, Sports Mole reports.

Even at that, they will hope that Rwanda does not leave Uyo with all three points against the already-qualified Super Eagles. The Amavubi are third in the group with five points, Libyan Observer reports.

All the Cheetahs have to do is to ensure they leave Tripoli with a point to confirm their ticket to the continental spectacle.

Libya to open stadium for free

Meanwhile, the Libyan Football Federation has announced that Tripoli International Stadium's doors will be opened free of charge for the game.

The 45,000-capacity stadium is expected to be filled to the brim, as the LFF hopes the fans will cheer on their side against the West Africans.

Benin have already arrived in the country, and they will observe their first training session on Sunday.

Rohr subtly appeals to Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Gernot Rohr reflected on his team’s draw against Nigeria and the favour his side hopes to receive from the Super Eagles in their final group match.

The Republic of Benin faces a game of calculations and fine margins as they prepare for their game against Libya.

The Cheetahs, currently in second place in their group, are vying to secure the final qualification spot for next year’s tournament in Morocco.

