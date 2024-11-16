The Republic of Benin is poised to lock horns with Libya in the final round of the Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixture

Swirling reports have again detailed cases of fresh pre-match disruptions involving the Libyan team ahead of the crunch clash

Coach Gernot Rohr and captain Steve Mounié have issued a clear warning to their Libyan counterparts ahead of the qualification match

The Benin Republic national team has delivered a strong warning to their Libyan counterparts, emphasizing that they will not tolerate any off-field antics ahead of their crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification clash.

The Libyan team recently made headlines for the wrong reasons when their federation reportedly held the Nigerian Super Eagles hostage for over 20 hours.

The unsavoury incident prompted the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to issue a statement condemning the act and imposing sanctions on the Libyan team.

The fallout also raised questions about how the Mediterranean Knights' first home fixture would be handled following the controversy.

Despite CAF's sanctions, it seems the punishment has done little to deter the North African nation. Swirling reports suggest that the Libyan team has already engaged in questionable tactics in their treatment of Benin Republic ahead of the clash.

In response, Benin's coach, Gernot Rohr, and team captain, Steve Mounié, have issued a stern warning to the Libyan side, making it clear that such off-field theatrics will not be taken lightly.

Benin coach and Captain warns Libya

Captain Mounié addressed the growing concerns, recalling past incidents where Benin fell victim to similar tactics.

“We quickly forget Sierra Leone, where we were deceived,” Mounié told Afrik-Foot.

“We lost an AFCON qualification in that episode… At least, the Libyans won’t be able to repeat the same thing.

“Otherwise, we’ll walk away like the Nigerians did, and the match will be ours.”

Benin’s coach, Rohr, also shed light on Libya’s attempts to change the venue to synthetic pitches in Benghazi—a move the Cheetahs firmly resisted.

“Libya already tried to move the match to Benghazi on synthetic pitches,” Rohr detailed..

“Of course, we refused this manoeuver. And on the field, we will also be ready to respond. I have full confidence in this team and their impeccable mindset.”

Libya appears willing to exploit every possible avenue to secure their AFCON qualification. However, the 1982 runners-up must tread carefully—any repeat of past infractions could see them face the full force of the CAF disciplinary committee, with no room for leniency this time.

Qualified teams for the AFCON

