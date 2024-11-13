Ademola Lookman is poised to leave Atalanta at the very latest by the summer transfer window of 2025

The Super Eagles star alerted the interest of top European clubs after scoring a hat trick in the Europa League final

An Italian agent has praised the Nigerian forward and shared his thoughts on his next destination after Atalanta

Ademola Lookman is expected to leave Atalanta at the end of the season, and an Italian agent shared his thoughts on the attacker's possible next destination.

Lookman has been on an impressive streak since joining Atalanta in the summer of 2022 from RB Leipzig and capped it off with a hat trick in the 2024 UEFA Europa League final.

Ademola Lookman during Atalanta's 2-0 UEFA Champions League win over VfB Stuttgart. Photo by Silas Schueller.

As noted by The Nation, Paris Saint-Germain attempted to sign him in the summer, and he was excluded from the opening games of the Serie A season, but the move failed to progress.

The Parisians are expected to try again, with other clubs monitoring his situation, including Premier League club Arsenal, who were also linked last summer.

Italian agent speaks on Lookman's future

Alessandro Barison, an Italian agent and the representative of his former Atalanta teammate Caleb Okoli, has shared his thoughts on his possible next moves.

“I love him. I had the chance to meet him thanks to Okoli, and I can say that he is a very humble guy, and next year he will be the winning card of the Atalanta market,” he told OKC.

“Not that the Goddess is any less, but I think that next year he could go and play for some big European team.”

The former Fulham star reportedly has an agreement over personal terms with the Parisians, which puts them in the driver's seat, with Atalanta demanding a fee in the region of €60 million.

Lookman's remarkable season earned him a 14th-place finish at the 2024 Ballon d'Or, and he is the leading contender to win the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year next month.

Atalanta’s plans for Lookman's future

Legit.ng reported that Atalanta devised a strategy for Lookman's future as they prepare for his inevitable departure after three seasons at the Italian Serie A club.

The club have set a benchmark asking price and identified a list of younger potential targets to spend half the money on as they aim to revitalise the squad after his exit.

