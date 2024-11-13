The Republic of Benin is poised to lock horns with Nigeria in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixture

Both West African countries are within touching distance of securing a ticket to the showpiece in Morocco

The Benin Republic coach, Gernot Rohr, has named his biggest concern about the Super Eagles team

The buildup to the crucial fixture is in full swing as the Republic of Benin prepares to host Nigeria in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification match.

Talks and concerns from both teams' camps have continued to surface as the kick-off to the crucial qualification match nears.

Ahead of what could be a 'winner-takes-all' clash, Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr has highlighted one of his primary concerns about facing the Super Eagles.

Gernot Rohr gestures during Benin Republic's qualification fixture against Nigeria. Image: Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

The veteran coach, who previously managed the Nigerian team, voiced his worries about the attacking strength of Nigeria's side.

Rohr names major worry about facing Nigeria

In an interview captured by Nations Sports, the septuagenarian discussed the potent attacking threat of the Nigerian team.

“We see that in your squad, you have Victor Osimhen, Lookman, Moses Simon, and all the top strikers. For me, Lookman is the best in Africa to win the Footballer of the Year award; he’s a fantastic player. But I hope he won’t score against us like he did in the last game in Uyo,” he said.

The Nigerian attack is expected to be spearheaded by Victor Osimhen, with Ademola Lookman and Moses Simon flanking the Napoli striker.

The Super Eagles also have other dangerous attackers, including Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface, waiting on the bench.

According to data from Punch Sports, the trio of Osimhen, Lookman, and Boniface have already contributed 24 goals this season. With more than half of the season still to play, each has eight goals to their name.

Both Osimhen and Lookman were on the scoresheet in Nigeria’s recent victory over Benin, and they will be eager to replicate that form when they face the Cheetahs in Ivory Coast.

Gabriel Osho speaks on representing Nigeria

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Auxerre defender, Gabriel Osho, has explained why he opted to represent Nigeria over the England national team.

The former Luton Town defender touched on his parents being born in Nigeria, among other factors. Osho recently completed a transfer to Ligue 1 newcomers, Auxerre.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng