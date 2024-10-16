Eight countries have confirmed their participation at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for Morocco

Host country Morocco are joined by record winners Egypt, amongst others, to book their sports for the event

The Super Eagles were made to wait after their hostage situation in Libya as Group D remains very open for all

Eight countries have booked their places at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for Morocco, having accrued enough points for unassailable leads after four games.

Group D could have been heading towards decisive moments, but the situation with the Super Eagles in Libya and Rwanda beating Benin Republic left the group wide open.

Defending champions Ivory Coast are yet to qualify for AFCON 2025. Photo by Fareed Kotb.

Source: Getty Images

Confederation of African Football (CAF) are yet to confirm the next line of action for the Libya vs Nigeria second-leg match, but disciplinary investigations are ongoing.

Legit.ng analyses the eight countries that have qualified for next year's tournament.

8 countries that have qualified for AFCON 2025

1. Angola

The Black Sable Antelopes of Angola have qualified for their 10th AFCON after winning their first four games, with Algeria, Egypt, DR Congo and Morocco being the other teams, as noted by CAF Online. They beat Ghana, Sudan and won the doubleheader against Niger. Angola scored six goals and conceded one, with games against the Black Stars and the Sudanese left in November. Their best outing was in 2011, when they lost the final.

2. Egypt

According to cafonline.com, the Pharaohs of Egypt qualified for a record-extending 27th tournament and have won the competition a record seven times, including a three-peat in 2006, 2008 and 2010. They have won four games out of four, scoring 10 goals and are yet to concede. Nigeria and DR Congo are the other two nations yet to concede.

3. Morocco

Host country Morocco have also booked their spot with four wins out of four. The Atlas Lions have scored the most goals (14) and have conceded just once. They will feature at their 21st tournament next year, winning just once in 1976.

4. DR Congo

Two-time African champions and a semifinalist in Ivory Coast in 2023, the Democratic Republic of Congo will enter their 21st AFCON next year. The Leopards have won four out of four, scoring six goals and conceding zero.

5. Algeria

The last country to have won all four games so far, Algeria, will be entering their 21st AFCON in Morocco. They've been champions twice, in 1990 and 2019. They have scored 11 goals and conceded one, with games against Equatorial Guinea and Liberia left to go.

6. Cameroon

The Indomitable Lions have not picked up maximum points but are guaranteed at least a second-place finish to qualify for their 21st AFCON tournament. They have 10 points in Group J with games against Zambia and Namibia left.

7. Senegal

2021 champions Senegal have booked their spot in next year's tournament after Sadio Mane’s lone goal helped them beat Malawi. The Teranga Lions, despite the departure of title-winning manager Aliou Cisse, are en route to their 18th AFCON.

8. Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso are in the same group as Senegal and top the group on goal difference. The Peregrine Falcons will be featuring at the tournament for the 13th time. Their best outing was losing to Nigeria in the 2013 final.

Libya FF threatens legal action

Legit.ng reported that Libya FF have threatened legal action against the Nigerian Football Federation after they failed to play the scheduled AFCON 2025 qualifier match.

The Super Eagles flew back to Nigeria and refused to play after they were held hostage by the Libyan authorities for over 16 hours at Al Abraq International Airport.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng