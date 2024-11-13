Victor Osimhen and Napoli are not on good terms despite the player still being on the Italian club’s books

Osimhen is currently on a season-long loan at Turkish champions Galatasaray after failed transfers

The striker will not play for the club again, and a decision will be made over his future latest in the summer

Victor Osimhen has warned Napoli not to make a decision over his future for him, but the club has reportedly gone against his message and made an early decision ahead of the transfer window.

Osimhen and Napoli are at loggerheads despite the player still being affiliated with the club. He left on acrimonious terms in the summer after disputes over his transfer.

He is on a season-long loan at Galatasaray and has impressed with his performances early into the loan, such that the Turkish club are interested in making the deal permanent.

Galatasaray out of race for Osimhen

According to Turkiye Today, Gala have called a meeting of important stakeholders in a bid to raise the required finances for the permanent transfer of the player.

Napoli director Giovanni Manna was reportedly in Istanbul to meet with the Turkish giants and initially claimed a deal would not happen unless the Lions paid the required amount.

Webaslan has now reported that Manna has effectively ruled out the sale of Osimhen to Galatasaray over their inability to raise funds, which they could not afford.

“Our door is closed to negotiations. Galatasaray does not have the budget to pay this amount at this moment. The fee is €75 million, there are many teams that want Osimhen. They are ready to pay this amount,” he said, per Webaslan.

The Turkish champions could have experienced a barrier with the Nigerian’s salary as he is on a reduced wage to join them on loan and escape exile in Naples.

Osimhen sends message to Napoli

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen sent a warning to Napoli after news emerged that the Italian club had begun negotiating with Serie A rivals over a swap deal.

The former LOSC Lille forward is determined to decide his future on his terms and would not let his parent club push him to wherever they want as they tried last summer.

Why Osimhen won't join Galatasaray

Legit.ng analysed why Osimhen won't join Galatasaray permanently despite the Turkish club preparing an offer of €50 million to tempt Napoli into selling him.

The club's board and fans have fallen in love with the former LOSC striker, but his ambition and the required financial package are beyond the Istanbul-based club.

