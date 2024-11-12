Nigeria are on the brink of securing qualification for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

The Super Eagles need a point against Benin Republic to book a spot at the 34th edition of AFCON

Team captain and defender William Troost-Ekong has shared the team's goals ahead of the encounter

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong shared the team's objectives for Thursday's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers match against Benin Republic.

Nigeria could seal qualification for AFCON 2025 if they earn a draw against the Cheetahs of Benin in their adopted home at Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

William Troost-Ekong during Nigeria's 2-0 win over Cameroon at AFCON 2023. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by BBC, the Eagles defeated the side led by their former head coach, Gernot Rohr, 3-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, in the first leg and aim to replicate the result in Abidjan.

Ekong shares Super Eagles' goal

There are concerns from other teams in the group, Rwanda and Libya, as well as Nigerian football fans, that the team will be complacent and only play to earn a draw.

However, team captain Troost-Ekong assured the fans that the team would not let their guard down and would fight for maximum points at a familiar stadium.

“The stadium is a familiar one for us and we have good memories from the 2023 AFCON. We will rather focus on the positive results we have taken away from here and work hard for another good day in the office on Thursday,” he said, as quoted by Score Nigeria.

“It is not going to be easy because the Beninoise are also chasing a ticket to the final tournament. However, our objective is clear: three points on the night.”

Nigeria played three games at the stadium at AFCON 2023 and won all. The group stage 1-0 win over Guinea Bissau, the round of 16 2-0 win over Cameroon and the quarter-final 1-0 win over Angola.

How Nigeria could miss AFCON 2025

Legit.ng analysed how Nigeria could miss AFCON 2025 despite CAF's verdict awarding them three points and three goals after the airport hostage ordeal in Libya.

Nigeria are top of Group D with 10 points, four points clear of second-placed Benin Republic, but they could still miss out in an unlikely but possible scenario.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng