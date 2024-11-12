Former Nigeria U-20 international Gift Atulewa has sadly passed away, according to recent reports

The former Flying Eagles star was part of the 2005 U-20 team that represented Nigeria at the FIFA World Cup

The 38-year-old reportedly lost his life after a prolonged battle with hepato-pancreato-biliary (HPB) disease

Former Nigeria U-20 international, Gift Atulewa, sadly passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, November 12.

The former Nigeria youth midfielder had reportedly been battling health issues before his demise.

Gift Atulewa pictured during the 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup. Image: @francisachi.

According to BSN Sports, the 38-year-old endured a prolonged struggle with hepato-pancreato-biliary (HPB) disease before ultimately succumbing to the illness.

Atulewa played for several clubs within Nigeria's football league, including Bayelsa United and Warri Wolves.

Tragically, his passing makes him the third player from Nigeria's 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup squad in the Netherlands to have passed away, following Olufemi Adebayo and former captain, Isaacs Promise.

