Wilfred Ndidi has made a name for himself in English football since his transfer to Leicester City in January 2017

The Nigerian star has developed into one of the finest defensive midfielders in the English league in recent seasons

The 27-year-old recently named the toughest opponent he ever has faced in his Premier League career so far

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has named Eden Hazard as the toughest opponent he has ever faced in the Premier League.

In a recent interview, the Nigerian star reflected on his battles with the retired Belgian forward during Hazard’s time at Chelsea.

Ndidi highlighted Hazard's explosive and dynamic style of play, which made him a constant challenge for any defence.

Speaking to Premier League TV, Ndidi explained how it was often a daunting task to contain the former Chelsea star due to his skill and pace.

Ndidi speaks on Eden Hazard

Ndidi, renowned for his strong tackling, timely interceptions, and relentless energy, detailed Hazard's exceptional dribbling, physicality, and ability to glide past defenders, making him a nightmare for even the most disciplined midfielders.

"Eden Hazard. He's so good. He was so strong and so sharp. When you get close to him, he can just change direction, and with that, he's gone before you even realise it," Ndidi remarked.

Hazard, who enjoyed a glittering career at Chelsea before joining Real Madrid, was a constant menace in the Premier League.

During his time with Chelsea, Hazard won two Premier League titles, two UEFA Europa League titles, an FA Cup, and a League Cup, cementing his status as one of the league's most feared attackers.

Meanwhile, Ndidi continues to improve at Leicester City, with his performances becoming more influential as the season progresses.

According to Fotmob data, the Nigerian midfielder has been directly involved in five goals from his 11 appearances for the Foxes so far, as they aim to finish as high as possible in the Premier League standings.

