Wilfred Ndidi Ignores Okocha, Kanu, Names Super Eagles Legend Who Inspired Him

Nigerian international Wilfred Ndidi has disclosed that former Chelsea star Mikel Obi inspired him to become a footballer.

Although Jay Jay Okocha and Kanu Nwankwo left indelible footprints in the English Premier League, Ndidi credited Mikel as the man who inspired him.

The Chelsea legend is arguably one of the finest defensive midfielders. During his remarkable career, he won several titles with the London club.

Wilfred Ndidi has stated that Mikel Obi inspired him to become a footballer. Photo: Michael Regan.

With the club, he won two Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League, amongst others.

BBC reports that Mikel was also part of the Super Eagles squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations under Stephen Keshi.

And just like the former Chelsea star, Ndidi started his professional career in the defensive midfield role and announced himself in the Premier League.

Speaking with the Premier League YouTube channel, the Leicester City midfielder admitted that Mikel has greatly influenced his career.

Ndidi said:

"It was Mikel Obi that inspired me. I used to be a central defender. I was so in love with Mikel.

"When I was young, I wanted the number 12 shirt just because of Mikel when he was at Chelsea and also the Premier League."

The 27-year-old also expressed satisfaction playing in the English Premier League. He added, as per All Nigeria Soccer:

"It feels so good. Back home, the Premier League is so massive, and everyone wants to support Nigerian players."

