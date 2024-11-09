England has called up twelve Nigeria-eligible players to their youth teams ahead of international engagements

The U19 national team will travel to face host Bulgaria in the first qualifying round of the 2025 European Championship

Liam Bramley also invited four Nigerian teenagers as his U18 squad prepares for their crucial trip to Valencia

The English Football Association has called up no fewer than twelve Nigerians into the Young Lions' squad ahead of their forthcoming matches.

Tyrique George and Ethan Nwaneri, who made their full debuts for Chelsea and Arsenal, respectively, this season, have been named in the England U19s team.

A 22-man squad was released on Friday, November 10, ahead of their first qualifying round of the 2025 European Championship.

England invite 12 Nigeria-eligible players to various youth teams. Photo: Aitor Alcalde.

Source: Getty Images

England U19 national team will travel to face host Bulgaria, with Belgium and Lithuania also in their group.

U18 head coach Liam Bramley also invited four Nigerian teenagers as his squad prepares for the trip to Valencia.

Saheed Olagunju, Callum Olusesi, Chukwuemeka Adiele, and highly-rated Newcastle United forward Trevan Sanusi are all called up, All Nigerian Soccer reports.

They face Poland on November 15, and the winner will set up a mouthwatering clash with Belgium or Germany three days later.

The Spurs reports that it was Olusesi's first-ever call-up for a first-team game as Tottenham Hotspur were defeated 3-2 by Victor Osimhen's Galatasaray in the Europa League.

At the U17 level, team manager Neil Ryan named six Nigerians in his 23-man squad for the doubleheader against Belgium.

Rio Ngumoha, Chinaza Nwosu, Lanre Awesu, Landon Emenalo, Owen Asemota, and Wesley Okoduwa, who were named in the squad list, will play for the Young Lions in November.

12 Nigeria-eligible players called up by England

Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal) - England U19 Tyrique George (Chelsea) - England U19 Chukwuemeka Adiele (West Ham United) - England U18 Saheed Olagunju (Wolverhampton Wanderers) - England U18 Callum Olusesi (Tottenham Hotspur) - England U18 Trevan Sanusi (Newcastle United) - England U18 Owen Asemota (Aston Villa) - England U17 Lanre Awesu (West Ham United) - England U17 Wes Okoduwa (Wolverhampton Wanderers - England U17 Landon Emenalo (Chelsea) - England U17 Chinaza Nwosu (West Ham United) - England U17 Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool) - England U17

Mikel Obi sends message to Nigerian descent

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi once again berated some players who chose to play for their African roots after their prime.

Mikel has continued to advocate for players of African descent to play for their motherland, citing Bukayo Saka and Ademola Lookman as a case study.

According to him, players should decide what country they want to represent and stick with their plan.

