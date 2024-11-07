Victor Boniface was in Bayer Leverkusen's starting line-up in their loss to Liverpool in the Champions League

The Nigerian international completed thirteen passes in the encounter before he was withdrawn in the 81st minute

Shay Given has expressed displeasure at the tactical approach by Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso

A former Manchester City star has questioned Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso on his tactical use of Nigerian international Victor Boniface.

Ex-goalkeeper Shay Given has expressed disappointment in Boniface's positioning during Leverkusen's Champions League clash against Liverpool.

The Nigerian international has become a key member of Alonso's squad and was in the starting line-up against Arne Slot's side.

Victor Boniface failed to get a shot on goal against Liverpool. Photo: Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

However, the Bundesliga outfit looked toothless all night as they failed to trouble the opposition defence.

After a goalless first half, Liverpool were ruthless in front in the second forty-five minutes, even though Leverkusen enjoyed more possession of the ball.

Luis Diaz netted a hat trick, while Cody Gakpo also registered his name on the scoresheet, as it ended 4-0 in favour of the Merseysiders, Daily Post reports.

Leverkusen managed just five shots on target throughout the encounter, with Boniface failing to register one.

The Super Eagles star, who completed just thirteen passes, was withdrawn in the 81st minute, leaving Given stunned.

The Irish legend said via Soccernet:

“I was at the Europa League final at the end of the season in Dublin; they were so disappointing; they got bullied against Atalanta in the final.

"I don’t know, just very poor in the final third. They did play out from the back and through the thirds, but Boniface, at times, was playing on the left wing.

"You want him to be more of a target man, you want to bring some sort of injection to the attack.”

Bayer Leverkusen are 11th in the UEFA Champions League group phase table, having managed seven points from four matches.

Fans troll Boniface

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Boniface had a night to forget during Bayer Leverkusen’s loss to Liverpool.

Football fans are trolling the 23-year-old forward following his underwhelming performance as the Reds humiliated the Bundesliga champions.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot blamed Boniface’s ineffectiveness on Xabi Alonso’s tactics after playing the Nigerian forward on the wings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng