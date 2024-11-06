Ademola Lookman has been on a brilliant run of form since the start of the 2024/25 Italian Serie A season

The marquee Nigerian forward, who was recently nominated for the Ballon d'Or, has racked up 10 goal involvements in Serie A so far

Lookman follows his Atalanta strike partner Mateo Retegui on the list of players with the most goal involvements in the Italian league this campaign

Ademola Lookman has continued to build on the remarkable form he showcased during the 2023/24 season, putting together an impressive string of performances for Atalanta this campaign.

The Nigerian forward, who played a pivotal role in leading the Bergamo club to their first-ever UEFA Europa League title—highlighted by a brilliant hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen—has carried that momentum into the new season with exceptional displays.

The Ballon d'Or nominee recently stunned Napoli with a masterful brace, putting the high-flying Neapolitans to the sword.

Lookman first found the back of the net with a well-taken near-post volley in the 10th minute, before scoring a thunderous strike in the 31st minute, following an assist from Charles De Ketelaere.

This brace brought Lookman's total goal involvements in Serie A to 10 this season, propelling him to second place on the list of players with the most goal involvements in the Italian league.

In light of this, we take a look at the players in Serie A with the most goals involvements this season.

Serie A players with the most goal involvements

Below is a table detailing the players with the highest goal involvement in the Italian Serie A this season.

No. Player Name Club Goal Involvements 1 Mateo Retegui Atalanta 14 2 Ademola Lookman Atalanta 10 3 Marcus Thuram Inter Milan 9 4 Christian Pulisic AC Milan 8 5 Romelu Lukaku Napoli 8 6 Nuno Tavares SS Lazio 8 7 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Napoli 7 8 Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan 7 9 Charles De Ketelaere Atalanta 7 10 Dusan Vlahovic Juventus 6

Lookman, who also ranks as the player with the most goal involvements in Italy throughout the 2024 calendar year, according to data from Opta Jose, will be eager to continue his stellar form as Atalanta pursues their first-ever Serie A title, with a crucial match against Udinese on the horizon.

Arsenal icon tips Lookman for CAF Award

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Arsenal icon, Nwankwo Kanu, has tipped Lookman for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award.

The retired striker stated that Lookman has been on another level compared to other African players since the start of the year.

The CAF award is expected to be presented at a lavish ceremony on December 14 in Marrakech.

