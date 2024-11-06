Lookman Joins Atalanta Teammate on Unique Serie a List Ahead of CAF Awards
- Ademola Lookman has been on a brilliant run of form since the start of the 2024/25 Italian Serie A season
- The marquee Nigerian forward, who was recently nominated for the Ballon d'Or, has racked up 10 goal involvements in Serie A so far
- Lookman follows his Atalanta strike partner Mateo Retegui on the list of players with the most goal involvements in the Italian league this campaign
Ademola Lookman has continued to build on the remarkable form he showcased during the 2023/24 season, putting together an impressive string of performances for Atalanta this campaign.
The Nigerian forward, who played a pivotal role in leading the Bergamo club to their first-ever UEFA Europa League title—highlighted by a brilliant hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen—has carried that momentum into the new season with exceptional displays.
The Ballon d'Or nominee recently stunned Napoli with a masterful brace, putting the high-flying Neapolitans to the sword.
Lookman first found the back of the net with a well-taken near-post volley in the 10th minute, before scoring a thunderous strike in the 31st minute, following an assist from Charles De Ketelaere.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
This brace brought Lookman's total goal involvements in Serie A to 10 this season, propelling him to second place on the list of players with the most goal involvements in the Italian league.
In light of this, we take a look at the players in Serie A with the most goals involvements this season.
Serie A players with the most goal involvements
Below is a table detailing the players with the highest goal involvement in the Italian Serie A this season.
|No.
|Player Name
|Club
|Goal Involvements
|1
|Mateo Retegui
|Atalanta
|14
|2
|Ademola Lookman
|Atalanta
|10
|3
|Marcus Thuram
|Inter Milan
|9
|4
|Christian Pulisic
|AC Milan
|8
|5
|Romelu Lukaku
|Napoli
|8
|6
|Nuno Tavares
|SS Lazio
|8
|7
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|Napoli
|7
|8
|Lautaro Martinez
|Inter Milan
|7
|9
|Charles De Ketelaere
|Atalanta
|7
|10
|Dusan Vlahovic
|Juventus
|6
*Data courtesy of FotMob
Lookman, who also ranks as the player with the most goal involvements in Italy throughout the 2024 calendar year, according to data from Opta Jose, will be eager to continue his stellar form as Atalanta pursues their first-ever Serie A title, with a crucial match against Udinese on the horizon.
Arsenal icon tips Lookman for CAF Award
Legit.ng in another report detailed that Arsenal icon, Nwankwo Kanu, has tipped Lookman for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award.
The retired striker stated that Lookman has been on another level compared to other African players since the start of the year.
The CAF award is expected to be presented at a lavish ceremony on December 14 in Marrakech.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ero Samson (Sports Editor) Samson Ero is a sports journalist with a track record of over six years in the Nigerian media industry. He has honed his skills at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited and Transsion Holdings, where he covered various sports stories and general news working as Content Operation Specialist and Content Coordinator. He graduated from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism in 2023. Reach him via email at ero.samson@sportsbrief.com.