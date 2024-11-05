The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to wrap up their Africa Cup of Nations qualification series during the next international window

The Nigerian team are poised to lock horns with both the Republic of Benin and the Amavubi of Rwanda

A report has surfaced suggesting that interim Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguavoen is planning to make changes ahead of the upcoming fixtures

The Super Eagles are poised to wrap up their qualification phase for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with the final two fixtures against the Republic of Benin and Rwanda.

The Nigerian team, led by interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen, sits comfortably atop the group and needs only a single point from the remaining six to secure their place at the Morocco showpiece.

Players of the Super Eagles of Nigeria pose for a team photo ahead of their qualification clash against Benin Republic. Image: Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

However, ahead of the first of these final two fixtures, a report has surfaced suggesting that coach Eguavoen is looking to make a major change in the goalkeeping department.

Eguavoen to make goalkeeping changes

According to a report by media outlet OwnGoalNigeria, the 59-year-old interim coach is considering a change in the goalkeeping lineup.

The report suggests Eguavoen may select Udinese shot-stopper, Maduka Okoye, over Stanley Nwabali for one of the final two qualification matches.

It’s worth recalling that Eguavoen recently recalled Okoye to the Super Eagles squad after more than a two-year absence, following his error at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

The report also mentions that Eguavoen views these qualification games as an opportunity to foster competition between Nwabali and Okoye, aiming to keep both goalkeepers sharp as Nigeria heads toward the AFCON and the next round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

So far, Okoye has impressed since joining Udinese, recording three clean sheets in Serie A, according to data from Fotmob.

The 25-year-old has been pivotal in Kosta Runjiac's team, helping them push for European qualification next season.

Rohr names secret to Eguavoen’s success

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Benin Republic coach, Gernot Rohr, has identified the secret to Eguavoen’s success with the Nigerian team.

The Franco-German tactician highlighted several factors, including Eguavoen’s long-standing involvement with the Super Eagles setup, as key to his impressive results.

Both countries are set to face off on November 14 in a crucial AFCON qualification fixture.

