SSC Napoli have reportedly made a rule change that will facilitate the departure of Victor Osimhen from the club whenever his Galatasaray’s season-long loan ends.

Osimhen left Napoli on acrimonious terms in September after the club botched his anticipated moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with the Galatasaray fans after scoring the winner against Besiktas. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

According to Football Italia, the Nigerian swore he would never play for the club again for many reasons, including the TikTok troll incident. Hence, he was frozen out.

He has started brightly at Galatasaray and is expected to leave Napoli permanently by the end of the season at the latest, with his new release clause set at €75 million.

Napoli makes rule change for Osimhen

There were initial reports that a January transfer break clause was included in the loan deal to Galatasaray. The Turkish club debunked it, and Osimhen confirmed he won't leave in January.

10 top European clubs, including Chelsea, who had a failed attempt in the summer, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, among others, were listed as clubs who could trigger the clause.

No Italian club was listed in the clause as Aurelio De Laurentiis was unwilling to sell to a rival, but according to Ultime Calcio Napoli, the president has reversed the rule and will consider bids from Italian rivals.

Juventus expressed interest in the Super Eagles star, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic confirmed AC Milan’s interest in the summer when Rossoneri’s loan offer was rejected.

Why Osimhen won't join Galatasaray

Legit.ng analysed why Osimhen won't join Galatasaray permanently despite the Turkish club preparing an offer of €50 million to tempt Napoli into selling him.

The club's board and fans have fallen in love with the former LOSC striker, but his ambition and the required financial package are beyond the Istanbul-based club.

