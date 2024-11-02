The Super Eagles of Nigeria are poised to lock horns in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Benin Republic

The Super Eagles team previously suffered a defeat in their recent away meeting against the Cheetahs

A report detailing the Super Eagles team has been handed a timely boost ahead of their fixture has surfaced

Conversations have continued to swirl as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification fixture between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Republic of Benin nears.

Both teams, who are set to lock horns, meet in a fixture that could decide each team's fate in securing a place in next year's showpiece in Morocco.

However, ahead of what is shaping up to be a pulsating encounter, a report has surfaced detailing that the Nigerian team has been handed a timely boost.

Super Eagles gets a timely boost

According to a report from media outlet AllNigeriaSoccer, the Nigerian team is set to have Moses Simon in their array of attacking options.

The Nantes forward had been a major doubt for the crucial qualification fixture following a knee injury; however, he has recovered just in time for the clash against Benin.

Simon’s recovery is particularly valuable for the Nigerian team, especially as his dazzling skills helped secure victory in their recent fixture against Libya.

The wing wizard has also proven pivotal to the Nigerian attack on several occasions.

With the Benin Republic expected to adopt a cautious defensive approach against Nigeria, Simon's ability to run past defenders will definitely be an asset for the team.

The 29-year-old is now expected to be included in the Nigerian squad list for the qualification fixture.

According to data from FotMob, Nigeria is poised to face Benin in Abidjan on November 14 before wrapping up their qualification campaign against Rwanda on November 18.

Benin suffers fresh blow

Legit.ng in another report detailed that the Benin Republic has been dealt a huge blow ahead of the clash against Nigeria.

Central defender Cedric Hountondji has been ruled out of the fixture with a thigh injury. The Angers defender has been an integral part of the Benin setup since his debut in 2017. The combative defender also missed Benin’s recent fixture against Rwanda.

