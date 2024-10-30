A man abroad who claimed to have played in the same primary school team as Ademola Lookman has shared an interesting incident

He said the day he knew the 27-year-old Atlanta FC forward was not normal was when their football coach gave him a piece of advice

Lookman, who ranked 14th in the 2024 Ballon d'Or, is a favourite to emerge as the African Footballer of the Year

A man, @itsgabzy, has recalled his childhood encounter with Nigerian footballer Ademola Lookman.

The man shared the incident on X while reacting to a post by Ballon d'Or about Lookman's arrival at the award event.

Ademola Lookman ranked 14 in the 2024 Ballon d'Or. Photo Credit: (.@Alookman_)

Source: Twitter

According to @itsgabzy, he and Lookman, ranked 14th in the 2024 Ballon d'Or, played in the same primary school team. He recalled their coach telling Lookman that he needed to learn to use his left foot.

The man said it was at that point he realised Lookman was not normal. @itsgabzy noted that Lookman eventually scored with his left foot that day. He wrote:

"It’s soo crazy how Me and him used to play in the same primary school team. The day I knew he wasn’t normal was when the coach told him he needs to learn to use his left foot during warm up. The guy used his left foot to score that game. From Peckham to the Ballon d’or chaii."

Reactions trail man's story about Ademola Lookman

Lookman reacts to his Ballon d'Or nomination

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ademola Lookman had reacted to his Ballon d'Or nomination.

The Nigerian forward, who enjoyed a stellar campaign with Atalanta, led the Bergamo club to its first major trophy in over six decades with a brilliant hat-trick in the final of the UEFA Europa League against Bayer Leverkusen.

The marquee forward, who was also crowned the Italian club’s Player of the Season, became only the eighth Nigerian to have been nominated for the award, according to data courtesy of Soar Super Eagles.

