Singer Rema showed off some fashionista vibes as he attended the Ballon d'Or football award ceremony

The event, which had several top players in attendance, also had the Calm Down crooner making a fashion statement at the event

It would not be the first time the singer would be attending the prestigious ceremony and he got several reactions for his outfit

Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, was among the notable personalities in attendance on Monday, October 28, 2024, as the 2024 World Footballer of the Year was crowned.

Fans react as Rema wears skirt at the Ballon d'Or ceremony. Image credit: @TheDamiForeign/X, @heisrema

Source: Instagram

The Hehehe crooner graced the occasion in a black jacket and a matching skirt. His outfit caused commotion online as some netizens were uncomfortable with it.

However, in the photo shared by an X user Dami Foreign, some fans noted that the skirt was expensive and would cover many people's bills.

Recall that during the 2023 Ballon d'Or, Rema performed at the ceremony wearing a black jacket and trousers.

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri won the 2024 Ballon d'Or, which was the 68th edition of the award. It was held at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France.

See Rema's skirt suit below:

Reactions to Rema's skirt at Balon d'Or

Check out some of the reactions to Rema's skirt to the 2024 Ballon d'Or below:

@I__E__O:

"Who dey give that boy wetin him dey smoke?"

@TheDamiForeign:

"Na Seun."

@mrlamar01:

"This isn’t fashion. This is clearly madness."

@TheDamiForeign:

"That skirt go feed you for 70 years."

@thebigdammy:

"That skirt will buy you and collect change."

@Rosemary3151721:

"That skirt fit buy a house for you."

@TheDamiForeign:

"Skirt wey no pass 5k."

@blehsinn_:

"All na fashion."

@TheDamiForeign:

"Na so your boyfriend dey wear am?"

Rema performs at the Ballon d'Or ceremony

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rema got another feather to his hat of achievements at the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

The music star was spotted with Ivorian footballer, Didier Drogba, ahead of the award ceremony. Several fans had anticipated that he was the first Nigerian to perform at a Ballon d’Or ceremony.

A video later surfaced on social media of the music star's performance at the award show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng