The Confederation of African Football recently passed its judgment on the airport controversy involving the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Libya

The African football governing body, through its statement, slammed the Libyan Federation with a fine and match forfeiture

A report detailing that CAF has reduced the penalties initially set to be imposed on the Libyan federation has recently surfaced

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

The airport incident involving the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Libya received its verdict when the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced its judgement on October 26.

The unsavoury incident, which saw the Super Eagles team stranded at Al-Abraq airport for over 20 hours, led to the Nigerian team forfeiting their initially scheduled Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification fixture.

Players of the Super Eagles of Nigeria were left stranded at the Al Abraq airport in Libya. Image: @nff.

Source: Twitter

CAF, responding to the distressing situation, issued a statement condemning the act while also establishing a disciplinary committee to investigate the incident.

The football governing body eventually announced hefty sanctions against the Libyan federation via a statement.

However, in the aftermath of the incident, a report has surfaced detailing that CAF has cancelled a penalty handed to Libya.

CAF reduces Libya's penalty

According to a report by the media outlet Libya Akhbar, CAF has decided to lift the three-match home ban initially imposed on the Libyan national team, allowing them to play their upcoming fixtures in front of home fans.

This reversal came after the intervention of Libya’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdel Hadi Al-Huwaij.

It’s worth noting that CAF had previously awarded three points and three goals to the Super Eagles, alongside a $50,000 fine against the Libyan team.

Following these recent rulings, both teams will resume their qualification campaigns, with Nigeria set to visit the Republic of Benin, while Libya will travel to Kigali to face Rwanda.

Troost-Ekong reacts to CAF punishment

In another report by Legit.ng, Super Eagle of Nigeria captain, William Troost-Ekong, reacted to the punishment CAF imposed on Libya.

The 31-year-old defender, who was a prominent voice during the team’s unsavoury ordeal, expressed his satisfaction with the verdict on social media.

The Al Khollod star shared his thoughts on his social media handle, calling the decision a welcome form of "justice."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng