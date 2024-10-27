Ademola Lookman found the back of the net twice as Atalanta thrashed visiting Verona in a one-sided Serie A encounter

The Ballon d'Or nominee continues with his incredible performance, netting his fifth goal this season

Lookman, who is a leading contender for the prestigious 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award, was named the man-of-the-match

Nigerian international Ademola Lookman produced a man-of-the-match performance in Atalanta's 6-1 win over Verona in the Italian Serie A.

The 27-year-old scored a brace and bagged two assists in the encounter as his side ran riot from start to finish.

Marten de Roon opened the scoring for La Dea when he found the back of the net as early as the 6th minute, with Lookman setting up the Dutchman.

Ademola Lookman found the back of the net twice in Atalanta's win over Verona. Photo: Marco Luzzani.

Source: Getty Images

Three minutes later, it was already 2-0 as Mateo Retegui struck with a fine finish to extend the lead for their home side, Punch reports.

Charles De Ketelaere scored in the 14th minute as Atalanta continued with their dominant performance in the early stages of the first half, with Lookman getting another assist.

Lookman scores two in quick succesion

The Super Eagles playmaker then scored two goals in five minutes, the first in the 29th minute and the second in the 34th, to make it 5-0.

Amin Sarr pulled one back for the visitors shortly before half-time, but Retegui wrapped things up in the 58th minute as it ended - Atalanta 6-1 Verona.

The performance increases Lookman's chances of winning the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award, as he remains the leading contender, Cyber Reporters reports.

He is also the only African player shortlisted for the 2024 Ballon d'Or, as he continues to impress for club and country.

CAF announces 2024 APOTY shortlist

Legit.ng earlier reported that the CAF unveiled its final shortlist for the 2024 Men's Player of the Year award.

This prestigious accolade, which has long recognised the continent’s finest football talents, is expected to crown a new winner this year.

Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman headlines the 2024 shortlist after a standout season with Atalanta. He is joined by Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy, who enjoyed a stellar campaign with VfB Stuttgart before his recent move to Borussia Dortmund.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng