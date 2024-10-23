Victor Boniface suffered a freak car accident in the aftermath of Bayer Leverkusen's league victory against Eintracht Frankfurt

The marquee Nigerian forward, who was a passenger in a Mercedes-Benz, was in a car that rammed into a truck on its way to the airport in Frankfurt

Ahead of Leverkusen's UEFA Champions League fixture against Brest, coach Xabi Alonso has offered a new update on the Nigerian forward

Victor Boniface’s fitness and well-being have become a cause for concern after he was involved in a freak accident following Bayer Leverkusen's league victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Nigerian forward was a passenger in a Mercedes-Benz that collided with a truck en route to the airport in Frankfurt, leaving several at the Bundesliga club on high alert about his condition.

However, ahead of Die Werkself's UEFA Champions League clash against Brest, head coach Xabi Alonso has offered an update on Boniface’s current situation.

Alonso speaks on Victor Boniface

Speaking to the media ahead of their clash against the French side, Bayer Leverkusen head coach, Alonso, confirmed that Boniface will miss the upcoming UEFA Champions League match against Brest.

However, the Spanish tactician reassured that the severity of Boniface’s accident was minimal. In his press conference, as reported by Tribuna, Alonso stated:

"Fortunately, it wasn't too serious. But an accident always has an effect; physically, he feels better, but it’s also an emotional thing."

The accident involving Boniface was investigated by the police, with reports indicating that the driver lost control of the vehicle due to fatigue, causing the Mercedes to overturn.

Both Boniface and the driver were examined at a hospital before safely returning to Cologne. The truck driver was unharmed. The total estimated damage from the collision is close to €200,000.

According to data courtesy of FotMob, the Nigerian striker has contributed to eight goal involvements in his nine appearances this season.

Boniface sends a message to his grandma

Legit.ng earlier reported that Boniface cried out to his grandmother during the Super Eagles' ordeal at the hands of Libyan authorities.

The Nigerian national team players were stranded at the Al Abaq International Airport in Libya.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker reacted to the incident after the news went viral on social media, calling for help to reach his grandmother, who would have been unable to reach him.

