Libya vs Nigeria is being investigated by CAF after the Super Eagles abandoned the 2025 AFCON qualifier

Turkish journalist Muhammet Duman has predicted the possible outcome as both teams await a verdict from CAF

Duman urged the continental football body to take decisive action that would deter other teams from such act

Turkish journalist Muhammet Duman has suggested that CAF would likely reschedule the botched 2025 AFCON qualifier between Libya and Nigeria.

The Super Eagles registered a 1-0 win over the Mediterranean Knights in Uyo on October 11, and the reverse fixture was billed for Beninah six days later.

Minutes before landing in Benghazi, the Nigerian national football team flight was diverted to Al-Abraq, where the team was stranded for several hours.

Super Eagles stranded in Libya

Nigerian players took to social media to raise the alarm, claiming they were left unattended in what many described as a hostage situation.

After waiting for more than 16 hours at the airport, the Nigerian team returned to their country, prompting CAF to launch an immediate investigation, Sports Ration reports.

The continental football body has set Wednesday, October 23 for the final verdict, but Hurriyet Newspaper Spor Arena writer Muhammed Duman says he does not expect any punishment for Libya.

He told Legit.ng:

"If we look at the CAF president's approach in the first hours of the incident, I'm not very hopeful about tomorrow's decision.

"I don't think CAF will give any punishment to Libya. CAF will probably want this match to be replayed in another country.

"So, I don't think there will be a 3-point penalty for this match. CAF may want this match to be played in another country under better conditions and atmosphere."

Duman added that CAF must make a strong statement by taking decisive action that would deter other teams from such an act.

He added:

"Which person can wait at the airport for 19 hours? I believe that CAF should look at these problems correctly.

"CAF must make the right decision to preserve the fair-play spirit of football. CAF has to act more sensitively to prevent such incidents from happening again. The body needs to make the best decision; otherwise, the chaos in African football will continue.

"In my opinion, a peaceful approach should be taken between both teams, but Libya should be seriously warned."

CAF president talks tough

Legit.ng earlier reported that the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, stated that the football body will not tolerate poor treatment of visiting teams from other countries.

Motsepe lamented the chaotic situation involving Libya and Nigeria after the Super Eagles were stranded at the Al-Abraq International Airport.

The South African businessman admitted that the situation is not peculiar to Nigeria and Libya and that such has been happening for a long time.

