Atletico Madrid Feminine and Super Falcons forward, Rasheedat Ajibade, has been named Spanish Liga F Player of the Month for September, a fitting reward for her outstanding start to the season.

The 24-year-old opened her campaign with an assist in the season opener against Granada and followed it up with a brilliant performance, netting a brace and providing another assist in a dominant display against Valencia.

Rasheedat Ajibade during the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Rosenborg at Meadow Park on September 4, 2024. Image: Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

Ajibade, who captains the Nigerian national team, then elevated her game further with a remarkable hat-trick in the following match against Madrid CFF, showcasing her lethal form.

According to data courtesy of FotMob, the forward has registered an impressive seven-goal contributions in just four appearances.

Her standout performances have not only thrilled fans but also cemented her place as one of the league’s brightest talents, earning her the well-deserved Player of the Month accolade.

Ajibade wins Player of the Month prize

As announced by the club's official page, the forward pipped several top contenders to claim the Player of the Month award.

The 24-year-old edged out Barcelona’s Ewa Pajor, Real Madrid’s Caroline Weir, Levante Badalona’s María Llompart, and Athletic Club Femenino’s Nerea Nevado.

This latest accolade adds to Ajibade's impressive collection, following a stellar 2023/2024 season where she netted 10 goals and provided four assists across 30 matches, earning her Atlético Madrid’s Player of the Season title.

Ajibade recently captained the Super Falcons of Nigeria to their first participation in the Olympic Games since 2008, during the recently concluded Paris showpiece.

The versatile attacker, who joined Atlético Feminino in 2021, has developed into a mainstay in the Madrid-based club’s starting XI.

