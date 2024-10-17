The African Union has reportedly intervened in the football hostility that happened between Nigeria and Libya

Libyan authorities held the Super Eagles hostage for about 16 hours at Al Abraq International Airport on Sunday

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has launched an investigation, and a verdict is expected soon

The African Union reportedly intervened in the football hostility matters involving Nigeria and Libya in the events surrounding the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers' second leg match.

Libyan authorities held the Super Eagles of Nigeria hostage at Al Abraq International Airport for about 16 hours before allowing them to fly back to the country without playing.

Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface looks dejected during Super Eagles' hostage ordeal in Libya. Photo from @WTroostEkong.

Source: Twitter

The team was initially scheduled to land in Benghazi, but a few minutes before descent, the plane was dangerously rerouted to Al Abraq, which was about 150 miles away.

Al Abraq International Airport was not equipped with the right clearance materials, leaving the team stranded overnight, an incident that attracted global attention.

AU intervened in Libya vs Nigeria saga

After nearly 20 hours hostage, Libyan authorities granted clearance to the team to fly back to Nigeria after captain William Troost-Ekong communicated a decision to not play the match.

A new report emerged by Almashhad Libya, stating that the African Union intervened in the incident before it was temporarily concluded on Monday afternoon.

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) lodged an official complaint to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), and it acknowledged it in an official statement, launching an investigation, with a verdict expected in the coming days.

CAF delisted the match scheduled for Tuesday at the Benina Stadium in Benghazi, despite the Mediterranean Knights training on Monday night to play the following day, hoping to receive a walkover.

Possible sanctions Libya could face

Legit.ng analysed the possible sanctions the Libyan team could face following their airport hostage ordeal against the Super Eagles.

The Mediterranean Knights' FA left the Nigerian team unattended at the Al Abraq airport for about 20 hours.

Article 31 of CAF’s rulebook outlines the reception requirements expected of a host in a qualification fixture, which Libya clearly violated.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng