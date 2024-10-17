Alex Iwobi is currently the most capped player among the current Super Eagles team called up by coach Augustine Eguavoen

The former Arsenal midfielder surpassed a milestone of 80 appearances in the one-nil victory against Libya

We shine the spotlight on a list of Super Eagles players with the most national team appearances in recent history

Alex Iwobi continues to make history with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, surpassing an impressive milestone of 80 appearances for the national team.

The Fulham midfielder, who has become a key figure in the squad since his debut in 2015, achieved his 81st appearance during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification match against Libya.

Alex Iwobi during the Africa Cup of Nations match between Nigeria and Cameroon at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny on January 27, 2024 in Abidjan. Image: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

This landmark achievement places Iwobi ahead of numerous players, both past and present, and brings him closer to a select group of individuals who have made more appearances for the Nigerian team.

According to data from Punch Sports, Iwobi currently ranks as the seventh most capped player in Nigerian football history, trailing only Ahmed Musa and a few others.

Here is a list of Nigeria's most capped players:

No. Player Name No of Appearances Position Playing Status 1 Ahmed Musa 109 Forward Active 2 Vincent Enyeama 101 Goalkeeper Retired 3 Joseph Yobo 101 Defender Retired 4 Mikel John Obi 91 Midfielder Retired 5 Nwankwo Kanu 86 Midfielder Retired 6 Mudashiru Lawal 86 Forward Retired 7 Alex Iwobi 81 Midfielder Active 8 Moses Simon 73 Forward Active 9 William Troost-Ekong 72 Defender Active

Iwobi Super Eagles' journey

The 28-year-old made his debut for Nigeria as a 19-year-old during an international friendly against DR Congo on October 8, 2015.

However, Iwobi had to wait until the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification match against Zambia to score his maiden goal.

The versatile midfielder found the back of the net in a 2-1 victory at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Since his debut, Iwobi has consistently showcased remarkable creativity and versatility, regardless of the manager in charge of the national team. More often than not, the Fulham star has effectively filled both defensive and attacking roles for the Super Eagles.

According to data from Fotmob, the 28-year-old has accumulated an impressive 15 goal involvements since his debut.

Iwobi is now within reach of Ahmed Musa's appearances record, and considering his age, it’s plausible that he could surpass this record in the future.

Sanctions Nigeria could face after Libya saga

