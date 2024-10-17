Super Eagles Players With the Most Appearances As Iwobi Nears Musa’s Record
- Alex Iwobi is currently the most capped player among the current Super Eagles team called up by coach Augustine Eguavoen
- The former Arsenal midfielder surpassed a milestone of 80 appearances in the one-nil victory against Libya
- We shine the spotlight on a list of Super Eagles players with the most national team appearances in recent history
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Alex Iwobi continues to make history with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, surpassing an impressive milestone of 80 appearances for the national team.
The Fulham midfielder, who has become a key figure in the squad since his debut in 2015, achieved his 81st appearance during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification match against Libya.
This landmark achievement places Iwobi ahead of numerous players, both past and present, and brings him closer to a select group of individuals who have made more appearances for the Nigerian team.
According to data from Punch Sports, Iwobi currently ranks as the seventh most capped player in Nigerian football history, trailing only Ahmed Musa and a few others.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
Here is a list of Nigeria's most capped players:
|No.
|Player Name
|No of Appearances
|Position
|Playing Status
|1
|Ahmed Musa
|109
|Forward
|Active
|2
|Vincent Enyeama
|101
|Goalkeeper
|Retired
|3
|Joseph Yobo
|101
|Defender
|Retired
|4
|Mikel John Obi
|91
|Midfielder
|Retired
|5
|Nwankwo Kanu
|86
|Midfielder
|Retired
|6
|Mudashiru Lawal
|86
|Forward
|Retired
|7
|Alex Iwobi
|81
|Midfielder
|Active
|8
|Moses Simon
|73
|Forward
|Active
|9
|William Troost-Ekong
|72
|Defender
|Active
Iwobi Super Eagles' journey
The 28-year-old made his debut for Nigeria as a 19-year-old during an international friendly against DR Congo on October 8, 2015.
However, Iwobi had to wait until the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification match against Zambia to score his maiden goal.
The versatile midfielder found the back of the net in a 2-1 victory at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.
Since his debut, Iwobi has consistently showcased remarkable creativity and versatility, regardless of the manager in charge of the national team. More often than not, the Fulham star has effectively filled both defensive and attacking roles for the Super Eagles.
According to data from Fotmob, the 28-year-old has accumulated an impressive 15 goal involvements since his debut.
Iwobi is now within reach of Ahmed Musa's appearances record, and considering his age, it’s plausible that he could surpass this record in the future.
Sanctions Nigeria could face after Libya saga
Legit.ng in another report detailed the possible sanctions the Super Eagles could face after forfeiting their qualification fixture against Libya.
The Nigerian team opted to walk away from the encounter following the events that unfolded at Al Abaq Airport. Article 62 of the CAF AFCON regulations outlines the possible sanctions the Super Eagles could face.
The article also provides room for appeal and exceptions, a rule that may apply in Nigeria's case.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ero Samson (Sports Editor) Samson Ero is a sports journalist with a track record of over six years in the Nigerian media industry. He has honed his skills at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited and Transsion Holdings, where he covered various sports stories and general news working as Content Operation Specialist and Content Coordinator. He graduated from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism in 2023. Reach him via email at ero.samson@sportsbrief.com.