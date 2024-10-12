Napoli Chief Names the One Condition for Osimhen’s Permanent Sale in January
- Victor Osimhen’s immediate future is again in the spotlight as the January transfer window draws closer
- The Nigerian forward, who recently completed a transfer to Galatasaray, is currently linked with a move to Chelsea
- Napoli director, Mauro Meluso, has detailed the one condition that would allow the 25-year-old to depart the club permanently in January
The immediate future of Victor Osimhen is fast becoming a huge topic of discussion as the January transfer window fast approaches.
The Nigerian forward, who continues to attract transfer interest despite his recent move to Galatasaray, has been linked with a move to Premier League outfit, Chelsea.
While a winter exit from Galatasaray appears far from plausible for the Nigerian, Chelsea’s coach, Enzo Maresca, has not discarded the possibility of signing Osimhen.
Amid these growing links, Napoli director, Mauro Meluso, has hinted at the only condition that would see the forward depart the club permanently in the winter transfer window.
Napoli director speaks on Osimhen
According to a report from the media outlet, Deadline Day, the Italian Serie A club chief confirmed that Osimhen will only be allowed to leave the club in January for the right price.
According to reports from Corriere dello Sport, Napoli considers the right fee for Osimhen’s departure to be around €81 million.
Several clubs within and outside Europe were heavily linked with the forward; however, Chelsea seems to be the most keen on signing the Nigerian.
There also appears to be a slim chance that Osimhen could continue his footballing career in Turkey with Galatasaray, but the major obstacle to any deal being finalized is Napoli's asking price.
It’s also worth noting that the relationship between Osimhen and Napoli’s management seems significantly strained, making a departure—likely in 2025—inevitable.
Osimhen provides new update on his injury
Legit.ng in another report detailed that Osimhen provided an update on his injury. The Nigerian forward has been sidelined following the injury he suffered in the Turkish Super Lig clash against Kasimpasa.
The 25-year-old recorded a quick-fire brace in the encounter before sustaining the injury. Osimhen hinted that he would return to the field during the clash against Antalyaspor.
Source: Legit.ng
