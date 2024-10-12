Victor Osimhen’s immediate future is again in the spotlight as the January transfer window draws closer

The Nigerian forward, who recently completed a transfer to Galatasaray, is currently linked with a move to Chelsea

Napoli director, Mauro Meluso, has detailed the one condition that would allow the 25-year-old to depart the club permanently in January

The immediate future of Victor Osimhen is fast becoming a huge topic of discussion as the January transfer window fast approaches.

The Nigerian forward, who continues to attract transfer interest despite his recent move to Galatasaray, has been linked with a move to Premier League outfit, Chelsea.

While a winter exit from Galatasaray appears far from plausible for the Nigerian, Chelsea’s coach, Enzo Maresca, has not discarded the possibility of signing Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen looks dejected after the Serie A TIM match between Udinese Calcio and SSC Napoli at Dacia Arena on May 06, 2024. Image: Alessandro Sabattini.

Source: Getty Images

Amid these growing links, Napoli director, Mauro Meluso, has hinted at the only condition that would see the forward depart the club permanently in the winter transfer window.

Napoli director speaks on Osimhen

According to a report from the media outlet, Deadline Day, the Italian Serie A club chief confirmed that Osimhen will only be allowed to leave the club in January for the right price.

According to reports from Corriere dello Sport, Napoli considers the right fee for Osimhen’s departure to be around €81 million.

Several clubs within and outside Europe were heavily linked with the forward; however, Chelsea seems to be the most keen on signing the Nigerian.

There also appears to be a slim chance that Osimhen could continue his footballing career in Turkey with Galatasaray, but the major obstacle to any deal being finalized is Napoli's asking price.

It’s also worth noting that the relationship between Osimhen and Napoli’s management seems significantly strained, making a departure—likely in 2025—inevitable.

Osimhen provides new update on his injury

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Osimhen provided an update on his injury. The Nigerian forward has been sidelined following the injury he suffered in the Turkish Super Lig clash against Kasimpasa.

The 25-year-old recorded a quick-fire brace in the encounter before sustaining the injury. Osimhen hinted that he would return to the field during the clash against Antalyaspor.

