Nigeria is poised to lock horns with Libya in the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification series

The Super Eagles last faced off against the Mediterranean Knights in a similar qualification fixture in 2018

Captain of the side, William Troost-Ekong, has identified what he considers to be his biggest worry ahead of the showdown

The Super Eagles are set to host the Mediterranean Knights of Libya in match round three of the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification series.

Historically dominant in their recent encounters with the Libyan side, the Super Eagles enter this instalment of the fixture, facing a vastly different Libyan team than they are accustomed to facing.

The Mediterranean Knights not only come into this crucial fixture with a new manager, Nasser Al-Hadiri, but also a relatively fresh lineup, as reports indicate that several key players who have been regulars in past matches will miss this clash.

As the Super Eagles prepare for this pivotal qualification fixture, captain William Troost-Ekong has expressed his primary concern regarding the upcoming match against Libya.

Troost-Ekong hints at his major worry

In a recent chat captured by Soccerbyte, the 31-year-old detailed how the numerous changes in the Libyan side could pose challenges for the Nigerian team.

The veteran defender also admitted that he is less familiar with the current crop of players in the Mediterranean Knights' lineup.

"Every game is a tough game; playing in Africa is never easy, and I know they're in town now, so they are taking preparations seriously," he stated.

"I don't know too much about them as individual players, but we will be conducting video meetings to analyse them."

He added, "The last time we played against them was in 2018, and I believe the team has changed a lot since then. I'm not sure if it’s the same players, but we have also evolved significantly. I know it’s going to be a difficult game."

"Any team that faces Nigeria will want to put on a strong performance, so we must ensure we are ready," he concluded.

According to data from FotMob, Libya currently sits at the bottom of Group D standings, and the North African nation will be eager to secure their first victory against Nigeria.

