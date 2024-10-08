Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos has been a free agent since leaving Spanish club Sevilla in the summer

The defender has been linked to multiple clubs, including CAF Champions League winners Zamalek SC

The Egyptian club have confirmed their interest and have not ruled out a move, even with his salary demands

Egyptian club SC Zamalek have confirmed their interest in Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos and have not ruled out a possible move despite the barriers involved in the deal.

Ramos has been without a club since leaving his former club, Sevilla, after the expiration of his contract in the summer and has kept his options open for his next adventure.

Sergio Ramos during his final press conference for Sevilla before his departure. Photo by Cristina Quicler/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

He returned to the record UEFA Europa League winners after a two-year stint at Paris Saint-Germain, which followed his decorated 15 years at Real Madrid.

Zamalek confirms Ramos's interest

Five-time CAF Champions League winners Zamalek SC of Egypt have made public their desire to sign Ramos with the free agent exploring multiple options.

According to ESPN, the 38-year-old was offered to the club, and despite his huge salary demands, the club remains optimistic that a deal could be agreed upon for the 2010 World Cup winner.

Ramos has been on the radar of clubs in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Major League Soccer, including Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, since he confirmed his departure from Sevilla for the second time.

According to TuttoSport via Goal, Italian giants Juventus have the former Spanish international on their radar following a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury to Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer.

Ramos is reportedly keen to continue his illustrious career at the top level in Europe. Unless the Egyptians can match his demands, the interest from Juventus could catch his attention.

Al-Nassr interested in Sergio Ramos

Legit.ng reported that Al-Nassr expressed interest in Sergio Ramos in a bid to reunite him with former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

The 38-year-old free agent is attracting offers from outside Europe but has stated that money is not a factor in his decision as he wants to continue playing at the top level.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng