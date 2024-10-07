Global site navigation

Local editions

Ex-international Daniel Amokachi Returns, Joins 2 Other Super Eagles’ USA 94 Set in NPFL
Football

Ex-international Daniel Amokachi Returns, Joins 2 Other Super Eagles’ USA 94 Set in NPFL

by  Babajide Orevba 2 min read
  • Daniel Amokachi has returned to management as the former Nigerian international is appointed as coach of Lobi Stars
  • The Makurdi-based outfit announced the appointment of the former Super Eagles star following the sacking of Eugene Agagbe
  • Amokachi joins two of his former teammates who featured for Nigeria at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in USA

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

Former Nigerian international Daniel Amokachi has returned to the Nigeria Professional Football League as a manager.

The 51-year-old has been appointed as the head coach of Lobi Stars following the sacking of Eugene Agagbe.

Having managed teams like Enyimba and FC Ifeanyi Ubah, Amokachi is grounded in Nigerian league football.

Daniel Amokachi gets Lobi Stars appointment
Daniel Amokachi has been appointed as the Lobi Stars head coach. Photo: @LobiStars.
Source: Twitter

He joined two other members of the Super Eagles, who were featured at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Read also

Nigeria vs. Libya: CAF assigns controversial referee for Super Eagles' AFCON qualifier

Amakachi and Finidi George in charge of NPFL sides

Ex-international Emmanuel Amuneke is in charge of Heartland FC, while Finidi George manages Rivers United.

Finidi won the NPFL title with Enyimba during the 2022/2023 football season before he was appointed to the national team.

After poor results in the Super Eagles, Finidi left his role as coach and was appointed by Rivers United.

As Amokachi returned to management, Lobi Stars branded his appointment as a bold move. The statement reads via Vanguard:

"In a major shakeup, the Board of Lobi Stars FC has officially relieved Coach Eugene Agagbe of his position as Chief Coach with immediate effect.
"This decision follows the Board’s review of Agagbe’s failure to meet a five-match win target, managing only one victory while losing three.
"In a bold move, the Board has appointed former Super Eagles coach, Daniel Amokachi, as the new Technical Adviser of the club. Amokachi’s appointment also takes immediate effect, as the club seeks to revitalize its strategy and improve performance on the field."

Read also

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa scores brace on Kano Pillars debut

Ahmed Musa joins Kano Pillars

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa marked his return to the Nigerian Premier Football League with two goals to help Kano Pillars win on his debut.

Musa returned to the Nigerian league for the third time in his career after failing to secure a club since leaving Swiss champions Sivasspor after the expiration of his contract in May 2024.

He began his professional career with the club and briefly returned in 2021 in preparation for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, where Tunisia eliminated the Super Eagles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Babajide Orevba avatar

Babajide Orevba (Sports Editor) Babajide Orevba is a CAF-accredited Nigerian journalist, digital publishing expert, researcher, writer and TV analyst. He has covered several major football tournaments including FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, AFCON, CAF Competitions as well as grassroots competitions within Nigeria. Email: babajide.orevba@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: