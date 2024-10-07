Daniel Amokachi has returned to management as the former Nigerian international is appointed as coach of Lobi Stars

The Makurdi-based outfit announced the appointment of the former Super Eagles star following the sacking of Eugene Agagbe

Amokachi joins two of his former teammates who featured for Nigeria at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in USA

Former Nigerian international Daniel Amokachi has returned to the Nigeria Professional Football League as a manager.

The 51-year-old has been appointed as the head coach of Lobi Stars following the sacking of Eugene Agagbe.

Having managed teams like Enyimba and FC Ifeanyi Ubah, Amokachi is grounded in Nigerian league football.

He joined two other members of the Super Eagles, who were featured at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States.

Amakachi and Finidi George in charge of NPFL sides

Ex-international Emmanuel Amuneke is in charge of Heartland FC, while Finidi George manages Rivers United.

Finidi won the NPFL title with Enyimba during the 2022/2023 football season before he was appointed to the national team.

After poor results in the Super Eagles, Finidi left his role as coach and was appointed by Rivers United.

As Amokachi returned to management, Lobi Stars branded his appointment as a bold move. The statement reads via Vanguard:

"In a major shakeup, the Board of Lobi Stars FC has officially relieved Coach Eugene Agagbe of his position as Chief Coach with immediate effect.

"This decision follows the Board’s review of Agagbe’s failure to meet a five-match win target, managing only one victory while losing three.

"In a bold move, the Board has appointed former Super Eagles coach, Daniel Amokachi, as the new Technical Adviser of the club. Amokachi’s appointment also takes immediate effect, as the club seeks to revitalize its strategy and improve performance on the field."

Ahmed Musa joins Kano Pillars

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa marked his return to the Nigerian Premier Football League with two goals to help Kano Pillars win on his debut.

Musa returned to the Nigerian league for the third time in his career after failing to secure a club since leaving Swiss champions Sivasspor after the expiration of his contract in May 2024.

He began his professional career with the club and briefly returned in 2021 in preparation for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, where Tunisia eliminated the Super Eagles.

