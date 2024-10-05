Bayer Leverkusen were held to a draw by Bundesliga newcomers, Holstein Kiel, in their sixth match of the ongoing league season

Goals from Victor Boniface and Jonas Hoffmann proved not to be enough for Xabi Alonso’s side against the league strugglers

Boniface eclipsed a personal milestone with his goal in the fixture as the defending champions were forced to an unsavoury draw

Victor Boniface reached a personal milestone in Bayer Leverkusen’s draw against basement side Holstein Kiel.

The defending Bundesliga champions, who were largely touted as favourites to claim victory in the fixture, found the game to be anything but an easy rout.

Die Werkself raced into the lead with Boniface in the fourth minute and added a second with Jonas Hoffmann only four minutes later.

Victor Boniface celebrates after scoring during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Holstein Kiel at BayArena on October 5, 2024. Image: Joris Verwijst.

Things appeared to be coasting in the right direction for Xabi Alonso’s side until Max Geschwill halved the deficit in added time in the first half.

Jeremie Frimpong conceded a penalty in the 68th minute of the second half, which Jann-Fiete Arp converted to level the scoreline.

Leverkusen tried to clinch a late victory, as they have become accustomed to, but resolute defending from coach Marcel Rapp’s side and some brilliant goalkeeping from Timon Weiner saw the clash end in a draw.

However, amid the rather unsavoury draw, Boniface managed to set a personal milestone since his arrival in the German league.

Boniface setes new personal milestone

According to data from AllNigeriaSoccer, the 23-year-old's strike in the fourth minute marked the earliest goal he has scored in the Bundesliga since joining the German league.

This goal surpasses his previous record of nine minutes, achieved during Bayer Leverkusen's 4-1 victory over 1.FC Heidenheim 1846 on September 24, 2023.

Unfortunately for the Nigerian attacker, his historic day did not unfold as planned. He was substituted for Patrick Schick in the 70th minute as coach Xabi Alonso sought to introduce fresh legs to regain the lead.

According to FotMob, the 23-year-old has netted six goals in his nine appearances so far this season.

What Boniface must do to be world-class

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Bayer Leverkusen coach, Xabi Alonso, identified a list of things Boniface could do to become a world-class attacker.

The Spanish tactician likened Boniface to Didier Drogba but hinted that the forward may need to be more aggressive in the opposition area.

