Victor Boniface has named four footballers who inspire him as the Nigerian international continues to impress for Bayer Leverkusen

The Super Eagles star came off the bench to net Leverkusen's winner as they defeated Wolfsburg 4-3 in the Bundesliga

He named two Brazilian superstars among the players who he watches on YouTube even before he steps onto the pitch

Nigerian striker Victor Boniface has disclosed that he gets inspiration from some superstars, especially before he goes onto the pitch.

Boniface has been in impressive form for German club Bayer Leverkusen this season, scoring three goals in four Bundesliga matches.

The 23-year-old played a pivotal role in their league win over Wolfsuburg when he came off the bench to score the winner as they claimed a 4-3 victory.

Victor Boniface has named Neymar among the players who inspire him. Photo: Rene Nijhuis.

Source: Getty Images

His form has attracted the interest of clubs, and he is on the radar of Arsenal and Premier League rivals West Ham United, Mirror reports.

Boniface believes he gets inspiration from some top players, and he mentioned two Brazilian stars among his mentors as he continues to learn.

He told Sporty TV:

“There's two players which I watch a lot. No, let me see four players which I watch. If you come to my house on YouTube, you put my YouTube; you see four; I watch them even before games.

“So I watch Neymar number one. You know Ben Arfa, Robinho and Santi Carzola. It's weird. So as a striker, yeah, nobody will teach you when to finish.

“One touch to touch. But me, I try to learn.. like in those tight spaces. I tried to learn from those guys.”

Boniface names his GOAT

Legit.ng earlier reported that Boniface snubbed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and chose a Brazilian legend when naming the greatest footballer of all time.

Messi and Ronaldo are seen as the top two footballers across eras, while fans and pundits have gone back in time to recognise Pele and Diego Maradona.

Super Eagles forward has shared his thoughts on the ever-raging debate, providing a unique perspective to the discussion as he names Neymar.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng