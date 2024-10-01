Victor Boniface has scored his first-ever UEFA Champions League goal as he continues with his fine form

Victor Boniface has scored his first-ever UEFA Champions League goal as the Nigerian international found the back of the net against AC Milan.

In his second appearance in the European competition, the Super Eagles striker ensured that his name got on the scoresheet.

The 23-year-old tapped in from close range after the goalkeeper Mike Maignan spilt Jeremie Frimpong's effort into his path to put his side ahead in the 51st minute.

Victor Boniface has scored his first-ever UEFA Champions League goal. Photo: Lars Baron.

Source: Getty Images

While the pressure from the visitors mounted, coach Xabi Alonso decided to draw the Super Eagles forward in the 74th minute in what could be described as a tactical change.

Boniface also found the back of the net in the first half, but the goal was chopped off after a VAR review, Guardian reports.

Leverkusen kept on piling the pressure on their visitors, and the much-sought goal eventually came just six minutes into the second half.

Frimpong began the build-up, and after a one-two pass with Florian Wirtz, the Dutchman fired home a powerful shot. However, it was too hot to handle for the goalkeeper, and Boniface tucked home the parried effort.

Scintillating play from Leverkusen, and Victor Boniface made no mistake and smashed in the rebound at the back post for his 1st UCL goal.

The strike proved to be the only goal of the game as Bayer Leverkusen defeated Milan 1-0.

Boniface names his mentors

Legit.ng earlier reported that Boniface disclosed that he gets inspiration from some superstars, especially before he goes onto the pitch.

His form has attracted the interest of clubs, and he is on the radar of Arsenal and Premier League rivals West Ham United, Mirror reports.

Boniface believes he gets inspiration from some top players, and he mentioned two Brazilian stars among his mentors as he continues to learn.

Source: Legit.ng