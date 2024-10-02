Victor Osimhen picked up an injury in Galatasaray's Turkish Super Lig fixture against struggling side, Kasimpasa

The talismanic Nigerian forward, who recorded a brace in the encounter, requested to be substituted during the first half of the game

Turkish powerhouse, Galatasaray, has published a fresh update on the injury sustained by the former Napoli attacker

Victor Osimhen's participation in Galatasaray's UEFA Europa League clash against FK Rīgas Futbola Skola is now in doubt following an injury he sustained during their Turkish Super Lig match against Kasimpasa.

The Nigerian forward, who had just netted his first two goals for Galatasaray, soon requested to be substituted after what initially appeared to be a hamstring injury.

However, recent reports suggest that the injury may be more serious than first thought, potentially ruling Osimhen out of the upcoming Europa League fixture.

As the injury continues to generate widespread reactions among fans and media, Galatasaray has provided a fresh update on Osimhen's condition.

Galatasaray issues update on Osimhen injury

According to an official statement from the club's website, Galatasaray confirmed that the 25-year-old forward experienced pain in his upper posterior muscle, and treatment has already commenced to aid his recovery.

However, the update provided no specific timeline for Osimhen's return, raising concerns among Galatasaray fans, particularly as he had just started finding form with his recent performances.

"The treatment of our player Victor Osimhen, who felt pain in his upper left posterior muscle during the Kasımpaşa match in Week 7 of the Trendyol Super League, and was diagnosed with a strain and minor bleeding in the muscle group after examinations at our sponsor hospital Medicana, has begun."

Reports from Turkish outlet, Forza Cimbom, rule him out of the club's next match, though there are suggestions he could return in time for the league clash against Antalyaspor.

This injury also casts a shadow over his availability for Nigeria's national team, with the announcement of the squad list for the upcoming qualifiers expected soon.

Osimhen details reason for joining Galatsaray

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Osimhen has explained his reason for joining Galatasaray from Italian club Napoli.

The Nigerian forward was linked with several clubs across Europe but ultimately opted to join Galatasaray.

The attacker singled out an individual whom he deemed pivotal to his loan transfer.

