Recent reports linking Victor Osimhen with a transfer away from Galatasaray in the upcoming winter transfer window are gradually surfacing

The marquee Nigerian forward recently completed a transfer to Galatasaray following a lengthy summer saga from Napoli

A report detailing how much Galatasaray will earn in the event of a winter transfer exit for the Nigerian forward has recently surfaced

Victor Osimhen's immediate future is once again becoming a topical issue as the winter transfer window draws near.

Despite recently transferring to Galatasaray, the Nigerian forward remains linked with moves to several elite clubs both within and outside Europe’s footballing community.

Recent reports, courtesy of transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, have detailed Chelsea's interest in the forward, with the Premier League club looking to facilitate a transfer in the region of €40 million.

Amid these surfacing reports, RAI Sport journalist Ciro Venerato, via Corriere Azzurro, claims that a separate €90mil clause allows Osimhen to leave Napoli in January, although it is not valid for Serie A clubs.

Nonetheless, as the transfer window approaches and with keen interest in Osimhen quickly resurfacing, a report has detailed what Galatasaray is expected to earn in case the forward is pried away in the summer.

What Galatasaray will earn from Osimhen's exit

According to a report from Turkish football expert Haluk Yurekli, via media outlet Forza Cimbom, Osimhen has an early exit clause in his contract.

If this early exit clause is triggered, Galatasaray is expected to earn fees in the region of €6.5m from any deal.

So far, Osimhen has not hesitated to express his love for Galatasaray.

The Nigerian forward has frequently hinted at the possibility of staying with the Istanbul club until the end of the season.

While an exit may not be on the cards for Osimhen during the winter transfer window, it’s important to note that the forward's future will certainly be one to watch closely.

Osimhen details reason for joining Galatsaray

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Osimhen has explained his reason for joining Galatasaray from Italian club Napoli.

The Nigerian forward was linked with several clubs across Europe but ultimately opted to join Galatasaray.

The attacker singled out an individual whom he deemed pivotal to his loan transfer.

