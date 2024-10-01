Former Manchester United midfielder Maximilian Oyedele has received his maiden national call-up from Poland

The 19-year-old Legia Warsaw attacking midfielder is eligible to represent Nigeria, Poland, and the English national team

The versatile midfielder joins a long list of Nigeria-eligible players that the Super Eagles have missed out on in recent years

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have missed out on the talent of former Manchester United midfielder, Maximilian Oyedele.

The versatile midfielder, who boasts tri-nationality and is eligible to represent Nigeria, England, and Poland, has recently received a senior team call-up from Poland for the upcoming international window.

Now with Legia Warsaw, Oyedele has ended his 12-year association with Manchester United and is poised to make his debut for The Eagles in their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Portugal and Croatia.

The 2022/23 EFL Cup winner struggled to secure a spot in Manchester United's first team, often finding himself limited to the substitutes' bench before deciding to transfer away from the club.

However, he made a significant impact in the youth ranks at Manchester United, progressing through the U18 levels to compete at the highest age-grade football available.

Oyedele was a key member of the renowned Manchester United youth team that clinched the U18 FA Cup title in 2022.

Maxi Oyedele's ancestral roots

According to data from Euro Foot, Oyedele was born and in Salford to a Polish mother and a Nigerian father, making him eligible to represent England, Nigeria and Poland.

From the outset, Poland was in a strong position to secure his services, as he has represented them at U18, U19, U20, and U21 levels.

The midfielder's appearance in a European U19 Championship qualifier against Bosnia-Herzegovina in September 2022, saw him become provisionally cap-tied to Poland.

However, Oyedele remains eligible to represent Nigeria and England after the international fixtures in October, even if he is given minutes in the two games, according to the updated FIFA eligibility rules.

The midfielder joins a long list of players, including Chelsea's Noni Madueke, England's Eberechi Eze, and France's Michael Olise, who have opted to represent countries other than Nigeria's Super Eagles.

