Samu Omorodion is set to ignore Nigeria despite reports that the forward could switch allegiance to play for the Super Eagles

With the international break approaching in a week, a European nation is set to extend a national invitation to the foward

Omorodion has been in blistering form for FC Porto, having joined the Portuguese outfit from Atletico Madrid this summer

Three-time African champions Nigeria could lose impressive star Samu Omorodion, as the 20-year-old is set to earn a national team call-up from a European nation.

Omorodion has been in fine form since his move to Portuguese outfit FC Porto from Spanish club Atletico Madrid this summer.

He has already made five appearances for Porto this season, scoring five goals to become one of the most sought-after forwards.

Samu Omorodion is set to ignore Nigeria for the Spanish senior national team. Photo: Diogo Cardoso.

Source: Getty Images

English Premier League club Chelsea tried to land him before the close of the summer transfer window, but the deal broke down in the final stages.

Porto eventually snapped him up, and he has already hit the ground running, netting five goals in five appearances.

Spain set to invite Omorodion

Reports have it that he is billed to earn his first senior national team call-up, as Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente is set to invite him.

Omorodion was born in Melilla, Spain, and has risen through the Spanish youth teams and even featured in the 2024 Olympics.

There had been talks about him switching allegiance to Nigeria as his parents are originally from the West African nation.

But this could be put to rest soon with another international break approaching in the coming week.

Spain will take on Denmark and Serbia in the UEFA Nations League, and reports have it that La Fuente will invite the youngster.

Soccernet reports that with his talent, the 20-year-old could go on to become an integral performer for Spain in the coming years.

Eguavoen provides Tosin Adarabioyo update

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles handler Augustine Eguavoen explained that he has yet to speak with the former Fulham star about an international allegiance switch.

Tosin Adarabioyo's name has been making waves in Nigerian football circles as speculation about him representing the Super Eagles continues to build momentum.

The Chelsea defender, eligible to represent both Nigeria and the Three Lions of England, has frequently hinted at the possibility of playing for the Super Eagles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng