Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne were once tipped to achieve greatness with Chelsea after bursting onto the scene in their formative years

The then youngsters, who were expected to herald the next generation of Chelsea stars, however, failed to live up to their billing

Former Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi has explained the reason why both players struggled at Chelsea and eventually opted for an exit

Former Chelsea midfielder, John Mikel Obi, has shed light on the struggles faced by Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne during their stints at the club.

The duo, who had burst onto the scene at the West London outfit, were tipped to achieve greatness at Chelsea; however, De Bruyne and Salah opted to leave Chelsea in the summers of 2014 and 2015, respectively.

Following their departures from Chelsea, both players went on to develop into some of the best talents in modern football history.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium. Image: Martin Rickett.

Reflecting on the events that led to the struggles and eventual departures of these promising youngsters, Mikel noted that the tense atmosphere in the dressing room—particularly due to then-coach José Mourinho's lofty demands—played a significant role.

Mikel recalled that the young players eventually became frustrated with their lack of playing time and chose to leave.

Mikel speaks on Salah and De Bruyne's struggles

In the latest episode of his Obi One Podcast, the 37-year-old reflected on the experiences of Salah and De Bruyne during their time at Chelsea.

“I’ve talked about Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne when they were at Chelsea,” Mikel recalled.

“Mourinho made Salah cry in the dressing room because he understood Salah’s potential and was trying to get the best out of him.”

Mikel emphasised that both players recognised the need to leave Chelsea to further their development.

“They knew it was too tense and that they had to move on to grow,” he explained.

Looking back on their remarkable careers, he noted,

“They went away; Salah went to Roma, and De Bruyne went to Germany. And now, look at them—they are among the best players in the Premier League.”

Both Salah and De Bruyne eventually returned to the Premier League, with Salah joining Liverpool and De Bruyne signing with Manchester City. Together, they have become some of the finest talents the league has ever seen.

According to data from premierleague.com, both players have been involved in over 350 goals since entering the league with their respective clubs. This impressive tally is complemented by an enviable collection of titles they have won throughout their careers.

