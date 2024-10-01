Victor Osimhen completed a late summer transfer move to Galatasaray from Italian Serie A powerhouse Napoli

The marquee Nigerian forward found himself at the centre of a summer exit saga that dominated the majority of the transfer window

In a recent interview, the Nigerian forward detailed the crucial factor that made him consider a transfer to the Istanbul outfit

Victor Osimhen continues to make headlines in Turkey after an impressive start to life at Galatasaray.

The Nigerian forward, who previously lit up the Italian Serie A with Napoli, chose to join the Turkish side following a protracted and challenging summer transfer saga.

Determined to leave Napoli, Osimhen received several offers from clubs both in and outside of Europe. However, negotiations repeatedly broke down, preventing his departure.

With the transfer window nearing its close and the striker seemingly set to remain at Napoli until at least the winter, Galatasaray made a last-minute bid.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Turkish club offered a straightforward loan deal, agreeing to cover Osimhen's full wages. The deal was swiftly completed, sealing Osimhen's move to Galatasaray.

Nonetheless, amid his impressive form for his club, Osimhen explained a crucial factor in a recent interview that made him opt to join Galatasaray.

Osimhen speaks on joining Galatasaray

In an interview with the club's YouTube channel, the former LOSC Lille star highlighted the pivotal role coach Okan Buruk played in his swift decision to join Galatasaray.

The forward detailed that a conversation with the 50-year-old coach was all it took to convince him.

"Coach Okan was key to my decision to come here," Osimhen said. "We spoke before I arrived, and he shared his plans with me. He's a great person who encourages me a lot. Having played the game himself, I was incredibly impressed after our conversation."

Osimhen, who has been repaying the coach's faith in him, has already contributed to five goal involvements in his first four appearances for the club.

The Nigerian forward will now aim to help the Yellow and Reds return to winning ways in their upcoming UEFA Europa League clash against FK Rīgas Futbola Skola.

Osimhen shows off special celebration

