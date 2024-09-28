Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen found the back of the net for the first time in the Turkish Super Lig clash against Kasimpasa

The 2023 CAF Player of the Year quickly added to his first strike with another gorgeous goal barely eight minutes later

The former Napoli star showed off a unique celebration after opening his goal-scoring account for the Istanbul outfit

Victor Osimhen opened his goal account in style with a brilliant strike in the 20th minute of the Turkish Super Lig clash against Kasimpasa.

The Nigerian forward doubled Galatasaray’s lead with another stunning finish just eight minutes later, putting the Yellow and Reds in a commanding position.

Galatasaray extended their advantage with a fantastic goal from Mauro Icardi, ensuring a comfortable lead for Okan Buruk's side.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Kasimpasa in Istanbul. Image: Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

However, they were momentarily pegged back when Mamadou Fall scored a consolation goal for the visitors.

Amid what could be considered a goal fest, Osimhen truly stole the spotlight. Although he was substituted due to what appeared to be a hamstring injury, his celebrations stirred a flurry of reactions.

As captured by SoarSuperEagles, following his first goal, Osimhen proudly held up a Galatasaray shirt emblazoned with the word "Finally," showcasing his relief at scoring for his new club.

According to data from FotMob, Osimhen has provided three assists in his three appearances for Galatasaray so far. Also, one of his previous goals was deemed as an own goal, while another was credited to a teammate.

The seemingly cheeky celebration has since sparked reactions across social media.

Fans react to Osimhen’s celebration

@GEAfolayan simply wrote:

“Finally!”

@NewsTrendo also posted:

“𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗬 😁@victorosimhen9, we’ve been waiting for this moment! 🧡💛 Let’s keep the goals coming! 🔥⚽️”

@Ibrazeez1, appearing elated, shared:

“Goals are finally coming.”

@SYibowei, taking a dig at Napoli, remarked:

“Make e pain Napoli well well @sscnapoli.”

Maresca speaks on Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Chelsea coach, Enzo Maresca, has provided a new update on the potential signing of Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian forward, who recently completed a transfer to Galatasaray, continues to attract significant transfer interest from Chelsea.

In the aftermath of the West London side's win over Barrow, the Italian manager provided an update on the club’s position regarding signing Osimhen.

