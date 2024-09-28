Boniface Snubs Messi and Ronaldo, Names Brazilian Legend As GOAT
- Victor Boniface has shared his thoughts on the eternal debate on who the greatest footballer of all time is
- The Bayer Leverkusen striker snubbed the two leading GOAT choices, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
- The Super Eagles star picked a Brazilian icon as his GOAT, giving a unique reason for his choice
Bayer Leverkusen Victor Boniface has snubbed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and chose a Brazilian legend when naming the greatest footballer of all time.
Messi and Ronaldo are seen as the top two footballers across eras, while fans and pundits have gone back in time to recognise Pele and Diego Maradona.
Three out of those four have won football’s ultimate prize, the FIFA World Cup, with only Portuguese star Ronaldo yet to lay his hands on the coveted gold trophy.
The Inter Miami star and Al-Nassr forward share 13 Ballon d'Or among themselves, enjoying an 11-year duopoly between 2008 and 2017 before Luka Modric broke it.
Boniface picks his GOAT
Super Eagles forward has shared his thoughts on the ever-raging debate, providing a unique perspective to the discussion and snubbing the two popular choices.
“Neymar is my football idol. The greatest of all time? Also Neymar. Ronaldo and Messi are from different planets, but on this planet, the one I know is Neymar. Ronaldo and Messi can go somewhere else, but leave Neymar here,” he told Sporty TV.
Neymar is widely regarded as the third-best footballer of this generation behind Messi and Ronaldo and could have been a multiple Ballon d'Or winner if the two don't exist.
Injuries are another problem for the former Barcelona star. According to Transfermarkt, he has missed over 200 games due to injury and is currently rehabilitating from an ACL injury suffered in November 2022.
He left Europe last year and moved to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, a transfer many see as a career-ending decision.
Boniface picks his African Best
Legit.ng reported that Boniface snubbed Ademola Lookman as the next African Footballer of the Year, admitting he also deserves the award after his season at Leverkusen.
His Super Eagles teammate is the favourite and holds the advantage over Boniface with his performance at AFCON 2023, which the German-based forward missed due to injury.
Source: Legit.ng
