Former Nigerian international Sunday Oliseh has suggested that fans should not underrate the London club this season

An impressed Oliseh cautioned football fans that anything is possible with this particular Chelsea team

The Blues produced an electric performance on Saturday, defeating Brighton 4-2 in a highly entertaining encounter.

All six goals came in the first 45 minutes, and Chelsea showed character despite going behind as early as the 7th minute.

Sunday Oliseh has suggested that Chelsea could spring surprises this season. Photo: Mark Metcalfe.

Source: Getty Images

Frenchman Georginio Rutter silenced the entire Stamford Bridge as the visitors went ahead inside the first ten minutes.

Cole Palmer pulled one back in the 21st minute when he fired home a squared ball from Nicolas Jackson as parity was restored.

Chelsea then went ahead when Palmer scored from the penalty spot. The Englishman struck again three minutes later to extend the lead for his side as Chelsea went up 3-1.

Carlos Baleba gave the visiting team hope when he scored in the 34th minute, but Palmer found the back of the net again in the 41st minute to make it 4-2 before the break.

Oliseh sees Chelsea's potential

There were no goals in the second half as the Blues proved too strong for Brighton at the Stamford Bridge.

MSN reports that Nigerian legend Oliseh cautioned football fans that anything is possible with the Chelsea team this season. He said:

"So far, I am having so much fun watching this Chelsea side play this season. Full of movement, goals,well structured off the ball and better organised networking.

"They could do something this year. Don't bet against them."

Fans have taken to the comment section of the X post to react.

@Olaghidey said:

"They got the win today, but it doesn't mean they played well. Poor coordination. No midfield."

@bolaores added:

"If only Jackson converts clear chances that come his way."

@TTMaroski wrote:

"True talk. Lot of cohesion and fluidity. They are still improving."

@Iam_Olario07 responded:

"That was supposed to happen earlier today. I knew we couldn't keep a clean sheet at home. Though my bet is still on them to be better, matured and well organized group in the next 3 seasons."

