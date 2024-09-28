Victor Osimhen made a loan move to Galatasaray after Napoli froze him out of their Serie A squad

His agent, Roberto Calenda, has expressed delight in how his client is faring in his early days in Turkey

He has yet to score his first goal, but this has not stopped him from delivering great performances

Victor Osimhen’s start to life at Galatasaray is turning heads despite failing to score in his first three games into his season-long loan move for the Turkish champions.

Osimhen was highly sought after in the summer, but his move to top European clubs and the lucrative deal with Saudi Arabia failed to materialise for different reasons.

Victor Osimhen has provided an assist each in his three games for Galatasaray. Photo by ANP.

His relationship broke down with the Neapolitans leading the club to exclude him from their squad for the 2024/25 Italian Serie A season.

The decision to go to Turkey was instigated by his not wanting to sit out in competitive football until at least January, after he reportedly told Napoli he wouldn't play for the club again.

Calenda hails Osimhen's start in Turkey

Osimhen has started all three games so far for Galatasaray, excluding the 5-0 win over Gaziantep, which he was ineligible for due to the game's postponement before he was signed.

He has completed 90 minutes twice but has failed to score his first goal, and regardless of this, he has provided an assist each per game, two of which were deflected goal-bound efforts.

His agent, Roberto Calenda, is impressed by how he is slowly adapting to life in the Turkish Super League and hits out at those who questioned his choice of the move.

“We are aware of how right a choice we made. We were criticized for this choice, but I see that Victor is very happy and feels good at Galatasaray. He tells me that Galatasaray is a very big club. Seeing him this happy again gave me hope,” he said, as quoted by Sporx.

According to Tutto Napoli, the relationship between the player and agent broke down after he could not secure a move before the deadline day. Italian agent with a great relationship with Turkish club George Gardi made the move to Galatasaray possible.

Okan Buruk satisfied with Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Okan Buruk is satisfied with Osimhen even though the Super Eagles striker is still waiting to score his first goal for the Turkish champions.

The manager is not worried about the Napoli loanee as he performs despite not scoring, claiming it is not only about goals but also about being pleased with what he offers to the team.

