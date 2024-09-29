Chrisantus Uche has alleged that he has continued to face racial abuse in La Liga and wants authorities to take action

The Super-Eagles eligible midfielder has been in fine form for Getafe, but he has expressed frustrations over discrimination in Spanish football

Getafe president Angel Torres has reacted to the claims by the footballer, expressing concerns about how the message was conveyed

Nigerian-eligible midfielder Chrisantus Uche has continued to face heavy criticism over his recent comments about racial abuse in the La Liga.

The 21-year-old, who has been in fine form for Getafe, recently expressed his frustrations about discrimination in Spanish football.

His remarks have now drawn the attention of the club's president, Angel Torres, who has defended the star.

Chrisantus Uche has lamented racial abuse in La Liga. Photo: Oscar J. Barroso.

Chrisantus, who began his European career at Moralo CP and AD Ceuta, lamented biased officiating in La Liga, claiming he faced several racial slurs as well.

According to him, referees often overlook fouls committed against him, while similar challenges on other players are penalised, Soccernet reports.

Angel Torres defends Chrisantus Uche

However, Getafe boss Angel Torres has reacted to Chrisantus' remarks but disclosed that he has yet to see the full interview in which the Nigerian star made the alleged remarks.

Torres told El Chiringuito TV that Uche made a complete mistake in his statements and hinted at a possible miscommunication due to language barriers.

“He has made a complete mistake. I will talk to him, as I haven’t seen the full interview. I don’t want to justify it, but someone who doesn’t speak Spanish, with a microphone in front of him, it seems to me that the journalist is more at fault.”

Players, fans and pundits are divided over the way the issue of racial abuse is handled in the La Liga.

Mallorca fan sentenced to prison

Legit.ng earlier reported that a football fan who had racially abused Nigerian international Samuel Chukwueze and Brazil's Vinicius Junior bagged a one-year jail term.

The Mallorca supporter was found guilty of two crimes against moral integrity, aggravated by the fact that he acted with racist motives.

It was gathered that the fan directed abuse at Vinicius during Real Madrid's 1-0 La Liga defeat to Mallorca inside the Son Moix stadium in February 2023.

